Kingmaker Wilcox remains reticent on Carrick sack as Man Utd discuss merits of Cesc Fabregas

Jason Wilcox remains the chief decision-maker at Manchester United, with the director of football still firmly behind Michael Carrick and in no rush to make a change – but TEAMtalk can reveal that work has continued on potential replacements, with Cesc Fabregas’s name once again emerging in discussions.

Carrick was Wilcox’s choice when United appointed him in the summer, and there remains a strong desire from the sporting director to see his man succeed at Old Trafford.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the club’s hierarchy – including the Glazer family and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – have continued to trust Wilcox to make the final call on the manager’s position.

However, that backing does not mean United have stopped assessing their options.

Following the home defeat to Bournemouth, a summit was held at the club’s Carrington training headquarters involving Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada, head of recruitment Christopher Vivell and Ratcliffe, who joined via video link.

It was decided at that meeting that Carrick would be given until the forthcoming international break to make his case.

TEAMtalk understands one of the major factors behind that decision was United’s reluctance to appoint another interim manager and leave the club in a position of uncertainty for any length of time.

That has not prevented conversations and background work from continuing on possible alternatives, though, with several names discussed internally.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery had been viewed as a leading option, but it has emerged that the Spaniard has little interest in leaving Villa Park and is progressing towards a new contract.

There are three other candidates who have been discussed as potential options should United decide to part company with Carrick.

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been viewed as Wilcox’s leading choice, while Vivell is understood to be pushing the case for former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

There are also admirers of Antonio Conte within the club. The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager is viewed as a candidate who could deliver an immediate impact, given his track record of winning trophies and making an instant impression at previous clubs.

However, there is currently no unanimous agreement over who would represent the best appointment. That lack of a clear consensus has prompted United to take a closer look at their position rather than rush into a decision…

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Man Utd board giving more weight to Cesc Fabregas option

In addition to that trio, sources can reveal that Fabregas has once again featured prominently in those conversations.

We previously reported that the Como head coach was a name being discussed at Old Trafford, following his remarkable work in taking the Italian club from Serie B to becoming one of the most talked-about sides in European football.

Fabregas has continued to enhance his reputation, with Como making waves in Serie A and on the European stage under his leadership.

His growing standing has also attracted attention in England. We revealed earlier this year that Fabregas was under consideration by BlueCo as they assessed candidates for the Chelsea job, before the ownership group ultimately opted for Xabi Alonso.

TEAMtalk understands Fabregas’s name has been discussed at length at United and that intermediaries have been spoken to in order to gauge the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder’s current situation.

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There is an acceptance that convincing Fabregas to leave Como would be difficult and complicated, particularly given the project he has helped build. There is also the feeling that the Spaniard is viewed as Mikel Arteta’s eventual successor at Arsenal if and when that time arises, though a move to United in the meantime could impact that down the line.

However, we are told that a move is not viewed as entirely impossible.

Much will depend on United’s final game before the international break, when they host Emery’s Aston Villa. The result and performance will be assessed before the club takes stock early next week and decides on its next steps.