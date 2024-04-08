Next Man Utd manager: Former Chelsea boss ‘admired’ by Ratcliffe turns down Euro giants as Ten Hag sack talk ramps up

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has reportedly turned down the chance to manage Ajax as he waits for another opportunity in England.

The English coach has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks as pressure continues to mount on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already begun drawing up a list of potential replacements for Ten Hag as he aims to take Man Utd back to the top of the Premier League.

Several big changes have already taken place behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe poached recruitment guru Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City, for example.

TEAMtalk sources state that Man Utd are still confident of bringing in Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth, too, despite delays due to the Magpies’ demands for compensation.

A new manager could be the next port of call for Ratcliffe and his Ineos team if Ten Hag fails to prove his worth before the end of the season.

Man Utd currently sit in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

They do remain in the FA Cup, however, and will face Coventry City in the semi-finals.

Winning that competition could save Ten Hag’s job but with Man City and Chelsea also still fighting for the trophy, there are definitely no guarantees of that.

Graham Potter in the running for Man Utd job

As Man Utd search for potential replacements for Ten Hag, Potter’s name is one that seems to keep coming up.

Reports suggest that Potter has admirers within the club and Ashworth is also thought to be a big fan of his.

Now, according to Sky Sports, as cited by Metro, Potter has ‘turned down an approach from Ajax’ to become their new manager next season.

That is because the 48-year-old is ‘waiting for a job in England.’ Ratcliffe is said to be ‘keeping an eye’ on Potter’s situation and is ‘considering’ bringing him in.

Chelsea paid around £20m in compensation to extract Potter and his coaching staff from their positions at Brighton, but he is now a free agent.

Man Utd would have to pay up the remainder of Ten Hag’s contract to sack him – which is valid until the summer of 2025 -which would cost around £8m.

Potter didn’t live up to the hype at Stamford Bridge but it’s fair to say that managing Chelsea has been far from easy since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022.

Ratcliffe seems to think that Potter could succeed at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see how this story progresses in the coming months.

