Next Man Utd manager: Red Devils to make shock move for former Chelsea boss to replace Ten Hag

Man Utd have been linked with a shock move for Thomas Tuchel

Erik ten Hag’s future with Manchester United is in doubt and the club’s hierarchy are reportedly considering a move for a former Chelsea boss.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains unconvinced by Ten Hag, who has failed to help his team build on their success last season when they secured a fourth-place finish and won the League Cup.

Man Utd currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of the top four – and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages.

They are still in the FA Cup but face a very difficult quarter-final clash against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Ratcliffe has already drawn up a list of potential replacements for the Ten Hag should Man Utd’s form not improve in the coming months.

Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi is among those admired by Ratcliffe and his team and they also have several other top coaches on their radar.

It now seems, however, that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could be part of the conversation should Ten Hag leave Old Trafford.

Man Utd consider shock move for Thomas Tuchel

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Man Utd are ‘considering a move for Tuchel as a replacement for Ten Hag.’

Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season after an underwhelming season with the German giants has caused a rift behind the scenes.

Bayern are facing the unthinkable prospect of a trophyless season given they trial Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points in the Bundesliga table and they’ve been knocked out of the DFB Pokal.

They have done well in the Champions League, however, and face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Tuchel’s issues at Bayern haven’t put Man Utd off though. They reportedly admire the manager for the job he did at Chelsea, when he helped the London club to win the Champions League in 2021.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are confident that Tuchel could be the perfect man to turn them into serial trophy winners again.

The report adds that the chance to manage in England again at a huge club like Man Utd ‘would be an attractive proposition for Tuchel.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if they do offer the job in the event that Ten Hag is sacked.

