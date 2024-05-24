Next Man Utd manager: Pochettino stance on Old Trafford move revealed as brutal Chelsea call backfires

Erik ten Hag is on extremely thin ice at Manchester United with reports suggesting that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already decided to sack him.

The Dutch coach will remain in post for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday but it’s thought he’ll be sacked regardless of the result.

Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have already begun drawing up a shortlist of managerial targets and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Mauricio Pochettino is a serious option.

The Argentine left Chelsea by mutual consent on Wednesday and as we reported at the time, he was never going to be short of job offers.

Many Blues players felt shocked and saddened by the decision as they believed that they had finally turned the corner under the manager, qualifying for Europe next season.

Man Utd are now considering replacing Ten Hag with Pochettino and the fact that they won’t have to pay a compensation fee to bring him in is appealing to Ratcliffe.

Mauricio Pochettino ‘would love’ to manage Man Utd

Speaking to Sky Sports, journalist Jason Burt suggested that Pochettino would jump at the opportunity to manage Man Utd next season.

However, he also believes that the appointment of Thomas Tuchel – who has just left Bayern Munich – cannot be ruled out either.

As we reported earlier this week, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Brentford’s Thomas Frank also have plenty of admirers at Man Utd.

“There are two types of manager on the list. They’ve obviously got the more experienced manager in Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Tuchel who have managed the big clubs before, have been in charge before and know the situation,” Burt said.

“Then, you’ve got Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna – you’re bringing in much more potential that might fit in a little bit more with the structure. Those two names have been mentioned to me.

“Pochettino would certainly love the job and has been talked about in the past, and suddenly his availability makes him a candidate.

“Tuchel is a bit more of an outsider, United have known for some time that he is leaving Bayern Munich. He definitely wants the United job, but I’m not 100% sold that United have him high on their list at the moment.

“What is really interesting is that the Chelsea situation has suddenly concentrated minds at United.”

Pochettino could be a big appointment for Man Utd

Pochettino’s time at Chelsea may not have worked out but he has plenty of experience in the Premier League and has proven he can be successful if given time.

He guided Tottenham to a second place finish in 2016/17 and a Champions League final in 2018/19 before joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino failed to live up to the billing with the French giants but did help them clinch a Ligue 1 title in 2020/21.

He endured a difficult campaign with Chelsea this term – with plenty of challenges behind the scenes at the club – but managed to guide them to a sixth-place finish against all odds.

Pochettino is known for his exemplary man-management skills and an ability to develop young players – something that makes him a serious contender for the Man Utd job in Ratcliffe’s eyes.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, with the Red Devils expected to formalise their interest in their next boss in the coming days.

If Pochettino goes on to be a success at Old Trafford, Chelsea will no doubt regret their decision to part ways with him.

