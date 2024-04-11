Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe target ‘receives offer’ from Premier League club as Ten Hag pressure persists

Manchester United continue to plan for the potential departure of Erik ten Hag and Julian Nagelsmann is one of the managers they have their eye on.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already begun reshuffling the backroom team at Old Trafford and reports suggest he’s not ruled out a change of manager.

Ten Hag has failed to build on his success last season and Man Utd currently sit in a disappointing sixth place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages but do still have a chance of lifting the FA Cup and will face Coventry City in the semi-finals.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe grinning as perfect Man Utd target’s next move is revealed by manager; Liverpool also in £78m race

Success in the FA Cup could lead to Ten Hag keeping his job but Ratcliffe and other Man Utd chiefs have begun drawing up a list of potential replacements.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Nagelsmann is a target of ‘increasing interest’ to Ratcliffe.

The 36-year-old coach is fully focused on his job as Germany manager for the upcoming European Championships but could be on the move after the tournament.

Nagelsmann ‘receives offer’ from PL side

According to SPORT1, Nagelsmann has ‘received an offer’ to take the helm at an unnamed Premier League club from the start of next season.

There is no indication that the team in question is Man Utd but as mentioned, they are known to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Newcastle have also been linked with the German coach in recent weeks as the club’s PIF owners consider replacing Eddie Howe after an underwhelming campaign.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp but reportedly have their eye on Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim at this stage.

Bayern Munich, who will part ways with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, are known admirers of Nagelsmann, so he certainly has no shortage of suitors.

It remains to be seen whether Nagelsmann will end up joining Man Utd or any other club if he leaves the Germany role after the Euros.

The Red Devils have several targets on their radar. England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked with the Premier League giants, along with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

Ten Hag will be hoping that his team can have a strong finish and he can fully earn the trust of Ratcliffe before the end of the campaign.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘open talks’ with sublime Serie A star as first signing of Ratcliffe era takes shape