Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are closing in on the return of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s dream next permanent manager of the club has also been named.

Having sacked Ruben Amorim on Monday, former Old Trafford star Darren Fletcher will take charge of Wednesday night’s clash with Burnley along with Sunday’s FA Cup game with Brighton.

However, the search has been on for someone who can lead the club throughout the remainder of the campaign, with Fletcher in the mix alongside Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Indeed, a report from BBC Sport confirmed that ‘preliminary talks’ had already taken place with interested parties, but now Romano and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook have tweeted on the imminent return of the popular Norwegian to Man Utd.

Solskjaer return backed by Man Utd players

Romano claims that United and Solskjær have ‘advanced in positive talks over caretaker manager role’ and that ‘Ole wants the job’ and is a ‘serious candidate with talks well underway’.

The Italian added that Solskjaer is ‘ready to say YES’ and seal a sensational, if fairly short-lived, Old Trafford return.

Crook, meanwhile, claims that the 52-year-old has the ‘backing of the United players’ and while he ‘would hope to do enough to land the job full time’, United are ‘targeting other candidates for the long-term’.

Solskjaer spent just under three years as United boss between 2018 and 2021, winning 91 of his 168 games in charge for a win percentage of 54.17. However, he was shown the door after a run of one victory in seven games and the Red Devils sitting seventh in the Premier League table at the time.

He has been out of work since August after being sacked by Turkish club Besiktas, but is now ready to walk back into the limelight and return to the club where he won nine major trophies in 11 years.

Ratcliffe has dream Man Utd target

Trusted journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would love to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager, ahead of a plethora of Old Trafford options.

As our sources have revealed, Oliver Glasner remains the ‘clear favourite’ for the position, although the likes of Bournemouth chief Andoni Iraola, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca and Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi are also in the running.

However, an ESPN report states that Pochettino is a manager that Man Utd are also considering, and not for the first time either.

The former Tottenham and PSG coach, who was considered before the arrival of Erik ten Hag back in 2022, is now in charge of the USA and is preparing to lead them in a home World Cup this summer.

But, Italian journalist and occasional TEAMtalk contributor Galetti, has reported that Ratcliffe would personally like the Argentine boss to become the club’s next manager.

Galetti wrote on X at 12:08am on January 6: “EXCL | As the new Man United head coach, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has one clear favourite: Pochettino.

“An UNLIKELY option, as the Argentine is fully focused on the WC with the USA – and for this reason other profiles are being evaluated – but Mauricio remains his preferred.”

If that’s the case, then it will have to be an interim manager until the end of the season and then a move for Pochettino after the World Cup.

New Amorim sack reason comes to light

New revelations about why United felt they had little choice but to sack Ruben Amorim have now come to light, with two separate reports explaining why the Portuguese’s treatment of six players in his first-team squad caused a serious divide behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

While a major falling out with director of football Jason Wilcox ultimately led to his downfall, a report in The Sun claims that it was the Portuguese coach’s treatment of six players in particular that created another stir.

First off, it’s stated that Amorim’s treatment of Academy stars Chido Obi and Harry Amass did not go down well with insiders, while the club were also left bemused by his calling out of Patrick Dorgu as “anxious” during a press conference last year, feeling that the criticism was completely unnecessary at the time.

However, it was also his treatment of three other stars that upset those behind the scenes, too, per a Daily Mail report, with Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and, most damaging of all, Kobbie Mainoo also in the firing line.

The report states that the trio were all ready to ask the club for January exits after becoming frustrated as to why they were being effectively phased out of regular first-team action by Amorim.

But, while Mainoo and Ugarte exits have subsequently been blocked, it appears that Zirkee is determined to push through his exit, as a return to Italy nears.

