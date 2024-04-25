Next Man Utd manager: Ten Hag to be replaced by ‘fantastic’ serial trophy winner who’s ‘waiting’ for Red Devils call

With the sacking of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looking increasingly likely, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Liverpool target Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP has become a ‘serious contender,’ per reports, but the 39-year-old coach isn’t the only manager the Red Devils have their eye on.

Former striker Louis Saha has now weighed in on the discussion and believes former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would be the perfect man to replace Ten Hag.

“For a few years, I’ve said that Zidane would be a fantastic appointment for the Man Utd. There’s no negatives about it.

READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe told £80m Man Utd forward targets are ‘proper players’ who would eclipse current stars

“We all know that his dream job is with the French national team, but we don’t know if he may have to wait a while for that position to become available,” Saha said in a recent interview, as cited by GOAL.

Recent reports suggest that Zidane has turned down the chance to become the next Bayern Munich manager as he is ‘waiting’ for an approach from Man Utd.

With that in mind, there is a real chance that we could see him in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

‘It would be a massive achievement for Manchester United’

Saha thinks that there are simply no drawbacks to Ratcliffe appointing Zidane as Man Utd’s next manager.

The former France superstar has already proven he can manage at the very highest level after he guided Real Madrid to two LaLiga titles and three Champions League titles.

“Zidane can speak a bit of English, so that would be helpful. I don’t see anything that goes against him being Manchester United manager.

“He would definitely inspire the players to be more confident at the highest level and everybody admires him for what he’s done as a player and as a manager, so that’s certainly an advantage he’s got.

“It would be a massive achievement for Manchester United to have Zinedine Zidane as their manager.”

As mentioned, Man Utd are looking closely at potential replacements for Ten Hag as even the hope of FA Cup glory this term might not be enough to save him.

Amorim is definitely a manager on Ratcliffe’s wishlist, along with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and former Chelsea man Graham Potter.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils take Saha’s advice by making a move for Zidane in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Ten Hag erupts with ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgrace’ accusations after Man Utd sack becomes inevitable