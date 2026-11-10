Man Utd next manager: Jason Wilcox in dreamland as Sir Jim Ratcliffe preference emerges after Carrick sack

Manchester United director of football, Jason Wilcox, could get his way in appointing Eddie Howe as Michael Carrick’s replacement as first-team manager, with a report revealing the preference of INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

On October 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Wilcox prefers Howe as the next Man Utd manager, should INEOS decide to get rid of Carrick.

Under Carrick this season, Man Utd are in the Premier League relegation zone.

Bailey reported: “As things stand, Howe is understood to be Wilcox’s preferred candidate.

“The 48-year-old’s availability is a significant attraction.

“With Howe currently out of work, United would not need to negotiate a release from an existing managerial contract, potentially making an appointment easier to implement during the season.

“Howe established himself as one of the Premier League’s respected managers during his time at Newcastle, guiding the club through a period of significant progress and helping them become regular contenders for European qualification.”

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted ways with Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

During his time at Newcastle, the Englishman led the team to Champions League qualification twice and won the Carabao Cup.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in October that Howe would be willing to take charge of Man Utd.

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s preference enhances Wilcox’s case

There are other managerial candidates for Man Utd, including USA boss Mauricio Pochettino and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

However, according to The Sun, Man Utd co-owner and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe would prefer an English manager.

The report stated that Howe is ‘one of the leading contenders’ to become the next Man Utd manager and added: ‘Ratcliffe has always preferred the idea of having an English manager in charge, believing England‘s biggest club should be represented by a homegrown boss.’

Given that Howe is English, did a great job at Newcastle and is Wilcox’s preferred candidate to replace Carrick, there is now a distinct possibility that he could get the job at Old Trafford.

Despite that, Pochettino is now the overwhelming favourite to take charge, with the USA coach making his own feelings clear on taking on the Red Devils job.

With regard to the process of sacking Carrick, it’s understood that Berrada and Wilcox are flying out to Monaco on Tuesday for a summit meeting with Ratcliffe to present their decision to sack the 45-year-old and to discuss their managerial shortlist.

Per the BBC, Berrada and Wilcox will present their recommendation, though a decision on Carrick’s future may not officially arrive until Thursday.

If the final decision to sack Carrick is made at the meeting, it’s reported that the club want to inform him face to face.

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