Next Man Utd manager: Fabrizio Romano provides huge triple update as Ratcliffe urged into Ten Hag U-turn

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on three managers linked with the Manchester United job, while a former Red Devils star has explained why Sir Jim Ratcliffe should keep Erik ten Hag.

Following a string of poor results, Man Utd’s hopes of getting into the top four look almost dead and buried. Ten Hag’s side currently sit in seventh, 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Ten Hag can salvage something from the campaign by guiding Man Utd to FA Cup glory. Man Utd are favourites to reach the final as they will come up against Championship side Coventry City in the last four.

Even if Man Utd end their eight-year wait for the FA Cup, Ten Hag will remain at serious risk of getting sacked.

Ratcliffe is evaluating whether to appoint a new manager who can get the best out of the Man Utd players and guide the club into a brilliant new era.

Ratcliffe has identified England boss Gareth Southgate, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter as potential solutions. Man Utd are also big admirers of Thiago Motta amid the great work he has done at Bologna.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Romano has shut down claims that Man Utd have begun talks with Southgate, Nagelsmann and Potter.

Although, the journalist did confirm that Ratcliffe and his INEOS officials admire Potter, despite his struggles at Chelsea.

Man Utd yet to contact trio – Fabrizio Romano

“At the moment, they haven’t made contact with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate or Julian Nagelsmann, from what I understand,” Romano said.

“INEOS know Graham Potter very well because they wanted him at Nice. For sure, he is a manager who is appreciated, but it doesn’t mean that they appreciate the same manager for Nice and Manchester United.

“They didn’t make recent contact with Graham Potter for the Manchester United job, from what I understand, so that’s the situation around him.”

Wes Brown, who helped Man Utd win a host of trophies between 1996 and 2011, thinks Ratcliffe should actually snub those managers and stick with Ten Hag.

Brown believes the Dutchman has done enough to stay in charge for another season, while injuries have not helped his cause this campaign.

Ratcliffe must be ‘respectful’ with managers

“I don’t think that United are the sort of club that should be changing the manager, they should have a respectful three or four years to get what they want done,” he said.

“They have to give him one more season, it’s simple. I think the manager has done enough in the first two seasons to secure another season.

“I like Erik ten Hag. United have had big-name managers in and it’s all been the same, so something is not right somewhere.

“You have to give the manager time because if you want to kick on and injuries have stopped him doing what he’s wanted to do this year.

“[Lisandro] Martinez is a big miss, he changed things a little bit for United, he brings power to the defensive line – just like [Raphael] Varane.

“This season is a tough watch, it’s not brilliant now if you’re a United fan. Last season was positive with a good league finish and two finals and a cup, this is where they want to be.”

