Manchester United are prepared to go all out for a new centre-forward once a deal for Matheus Cunha is wrapped up, and there has been an update on one of their top goalscoring targets.

Man Utd are pushing to make Cunha their first summer signing, having recently held positive talks with his entourage. The Wolverhampton Wanderers star is eager to join United even if they fail to win the Europa League and do not have Champions League football next season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, contract talks with Cunha are at the ‘final’ stages. Once they are complete, United can activate his £62.5m (€73.5m / $84m) release clause.

The Brazilian is expected to operate as one of Ruben Amorim’s two No 10s behind their main striker.

According to Football Insider, United are ‘ready to sign an out-and-out striker’ once Cunha has arrived at Old Trafford.

‘The Red Devils have set their sights on a stunning double deal’ as they look to improve their struggling attack and replace the under-fire Rasmus Hojlund up front.

While the report does not name the player United are specifically chasing, that man is widely understood to be Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

Indeed, it emerged on April 10 that United have made Delap – who has been called a ‘beast’ by his Ipswich team-mate Jens Cajuste – their No 1 striker target.

They have placed him at the top of their wish list, ahead of other top strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, our transfer insider Ben Jacobs confirmed on Tuesday that Delap’s £30million (€35m / $40m) relegation exit clause ‘is now active’.

Unlike Cunha, Delap ‘is expected to prioritise European football’. As such, he is ‘likely to wait and see’ if United win the Europa League before agreeing to join.

It is ‘still likely to be a quick transfer’, as all of Delap’s suitors are ready to activate his bargain release clause.

The Englishman is ‘expected to pick his next club before heading off to the U21 Euros’, which will start on June 11.

It recently emerged that United are ‘leading the race’ for Delap’s services. Even if they qualify for the Champions League though, they need to watch out for other clubs.

Jacobs has confirmed that Newcastle are also ‘keen’, while Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have ‘made enquiries’, too.

Chelsea are ready to battle United all the way for Delap’s signing, having made him a key target as well.

But it is ‘unclear’ if Delap will play for England at the U21 Euros or for Chelsea at the Club World Cup, should Enzo Maresca’s side hijack United’s swoop for him.

Man Utd transfers: ‘Serious interest’; striker alternative

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that United hold ‘serious interest’ in a coveted Argentine starlet also wanted by Real Madrid.

Should United be beaten to Delap, then they could turn their attention to a ‘nightmare’ striker.

He is thought to be ‘keen’ on joining Amorim’s side after fresh ‘contact’ was made.

