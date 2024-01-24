Next Man Utd star to be offered big-money contract revealed, but team-mate faces 10-week injury lay-off

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer midfielder Scott McTominay a new contract, while Erik ten Hag has learned that a forward will be out of action for around 10 weeks due to injury.

McTominay was heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd over the summer. West Ham United pushed the hardest to sign him as David Moyes is a big fan, with Newcastle United, Everton and Fulham just some of his other potential suitors.

West Ham were hoping to snare both the Scotland international and centre-back Harry Maguire in a £60million double deal, but this offer was rejected by Ten Hag’s side.

McTominay ended up remaining at Old Trafford, and the decision has paid off for Man Utd. They have benefitted from some crucial goals by McTominay, including his match-winning braces against Brentford and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been one of Man Utd’s most reliable midfielders, with other options such as Casemiro, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat all either out injured or struggling.

And in a big U-turn from their summer stance, Man Utd could soon reward McTominay for his impressive form with a new contract.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils want to begin contract discussions with McTominay and his camp in the near future.

With the player’s current deal expiring in June 2025, Man Utd are wary of him entering the final 12 months of his terms and potentially leaving for a reduced price.

Man Utd player has ‘turned his career around’

The Sun quote one of their sources as saying: “Scott has turned his career around at Manchester United. He’s been one of the few bright points of a dismal season so far and has showed a new side to his game, scoring goals from midfield.

“He, along with Harry Maguire, were very close to joining other clubs in the summer.

“But now both players are seen as part of the future. The owners are very keen to invest in British players which is why Scott is likely to be offered an additional year on his current deal.”

However, the source went on to add that McTominay wants assurances he will continue playing regularly before penning the new deal. He does not want to go back to sitting on the bench and knows that plenty of teams are keeping tabs on his situation.

While McTominay appears to be loving life at Man Utd once again, one player who has endured yet another troublesome campaign is Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has had to play second fiddle to summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund, limiting him to 629 minutes of game time – the equivalent of just seven full matches.

And Martial will not be able to add to his tally of two goals in the coming weeks, as Man Utd have provided an update on his groin issue.

‘Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates,’ they said in a statement.

‘We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.’

It is possible that the 28-year-old has already played his last game for Man Utd. He will not return to the squad until April and is poised to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

