Next Ten Hag job: Man Utd boss rumoured to have massive Bundesliga club ‘lined up’ as Ratcliffe axe talk grows

Under-pressure Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may already be planning for his future away from Old Trafford amid suggestions by a German-based reporter that a big job in the Bundesliga is next on the cards.

The Dutchman enjoyed something close to a dream first season in charge, leading the Red Devils to a top-three finish, Carabao Cup glory and the FA Cup final. However, it’s been an altogether different story for Ten Hag this season, with Manchester United leaping from one crisis to another.

And following defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, United were condemned to finishing bottom of their Champions League group, ensuring not just four defeats in their six games played, but not even the consolation prize of falling back into the Europa League.

Having also been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, United now only have the Premier League and the FA Cup to play for. It’s not even Christmas!

That ghoulish start to the season means United have now lost an unacceptable 12 of the 24 games they have played in this season. For a club of United’s standings, spending and ambition, that clearly is way below the standards expected; little wonder Ten Hag is in growing talk of the sack.

To that end, a report on Wednesday claimed United are lining up a former Premier League boss to take charge when the axe falls.

Quite when that will be remains anyone’s guess, though there is a growing theory that incoming new investor Si Jim Ratcliffe is far from happy at results and is already seriously considering a change.

Ten Hag ready to take Bundesliga job after Man Utd sack

With pressure also building on a number of failed signings – Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk, for example, claimed Ratcliffe wanted to replace the struggling Andre Onana with a top LaLiga goalkeeper – it all makes for an extremely unsettled period at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville, for one, however, does not think Ten Hag is the problem and believes that, until United sort out ownership issues at the top, the same patterns with various different managers will keep repeating themselves.

Nonetheless, if German-based reporter Jan-Aage Fjortoft is to proved right, he claims Ten Hag already has a new job lined up in the Bundesliga when the axe falls on him at Old Trafford.

The former Norway striker claims it is likely we will see Ten Hag rocking up in charge of Borussia Dortmund next, with the United boss very much admired by a key figure within the club.

And with Dortmund advisor Matthias Sammer previously employing Ten Hag at Bayern Munich in 2013, where he led guided Bayern Munich II to the Regionalliga, before leaving for Utrecht, it’s believed the two men have remained in close contact.

Fjortoft posted on X: “Wild rumour in Germany (is that) Ten Hag could be the new coach in Dortmund. Remember… Sammer (adviser Dortmund) has employed Ten Hag before (at Bayern). Let us see what happens in the new year.”

Too early to suggest Dortmund want Ten Hag as a new coach

Those suggestions do come as something of a surprise, albeit with current incumbent Edin Terzic coming under a little pressure in the wake of their current Bundesliga position.

While there is plenty of time to get things right, they currently sit 11 points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen and four adrift of RB Leipzig, who currently occupy the last Champions League position.

Indeed, having helped BVB navigate their way through a very tricky UCL group as winners, Terzic has bought himself more than a little time.

But it’s claimed that should they fail to reach the competition again next season, then a change at the top could be made – leading to the speculation around Ten Hag.

At this stage, it is way too early to suggest Dortmund are planning for life after Terzic, with nothing likely to happen any time soon.

Furthermore, Ten Hag himself will be doing all he can to turn around United’s fortunes and in the belief that he remains the right man at the helm.

United next face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday and a heavy defeat could see his position reach the stage of being untenable.

At the very least, supporters will expect a much better showing that the timid affair against Bayern, while a top-four finish and FA Cup glory must now be the club’s focus for the remainder of the season.

