Next Man Utd manager: Erik ten Hag decision MADE as duo land first blows in fight for Old Trafford hotseat

TEAMtalk have been told that Manchester United have made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag and are now fully focused on appointing a replacement at Old Trafford as quickly as possible.

The Dutchman is being shown the door despite his side stunning Manchester City at Wembley to win the FA Cup over the weekend, with the decision made after evaluating the whole campaign.

United finished eighth in the Premier League and would have missed out on European football were it not for victory on Saturday.

However, it will not be Ten Hag taking them into next season’s Europa League after the new decision-makers at Old Trafford decided it was time to move on from the 54-year-old after two seasons at the helm.

The focus of attention will now switch to who will replace Ten Hag with, as we reported earlier, Mauricio Pochettino ready to step up after his Chelsea exit last week.

The 52-year-old Argentine emerged as a candidate to replace Ten Hag as soon as he was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge, despite a stunning end to the season as Chelsea won their final five games to qualify for Europe.

Pochettino has been linked with the role ever since having dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson way back in 2016. Pochettino and Man Utd’s timelines have never quite been in sync since then, but that could finally change in the coming days or weeks.

Man Utd contenders lining up

United are keeping their options open though and are also evaluating other targets in case Pochettino does not end up in the Red Devils dugout.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd officials have also spoken with Thomas Frank after being impressed by the work he has done at Brentford.

Frank is also on Chelsea’s shortlist, while both Premier League giants admire Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, too.

McKenna would ideally like to return to United if he is to leave Ipswich, but the 38-year-old is much more likely to become Brighton manager at this moment in time.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is also a name to keep an eye on as he is keen for a return to Premier League management.

As for Ten Hag, it’s likely that the Dutchman will not be out of work for long after winning trophies in back-to-back seasons at United.

While the style of football, strange selection and tactical decisions will have played a big part in the sacking, it could also be argued that Ten Hag has suffered dismal luck when it comes to being able to pick his strongest XI every week.