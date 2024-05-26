Next Man Utd manager: Ten Hag sack timeline set as Ratcliffe primed for post-mortem

Ten Hag still looks set to be shown the door by Man Utd

Manchester United have reportedly set a date for when they will decide on the outcome of Erik ten Hag’s job at Old Trafford, amid growing reports that the Dutchman’s fate has already been sealed.

The 2023/24 campaign closed in some style for United on Saturday as they stunned bitter rivals Manchester City to lift the FA Cup at Wembley in front of 84,814 fans.

However, it remained a hugely disappointing season as a whole as United finished eighth in the Premier League table after late surges from Newcastle and Chelsea and some poor results for Ten Hag.

Indeed, going into Saturday’s showpiece at Wembley, it was widely reported that it was already the Dutchman’s final game in charge of the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored in the first-half to ultimately seal the victory and Ten Hag was pretty defiant when asked about his future in the post-match press conference.

He simply told reporters: “If they don’t want me anymore, I’ll go somewhere else and win trophies because that’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

That sort of comments appears to suggest that Ten Hag himself knows what is coming, but now The Athletic has stated what United’s plans are going forward regarding the 54-year-old.

They claim that United will seal Ten Hag’s fate next week, when a detailed review into the 2023/24 season will be carried out.

The post-mortem will be led by Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir David Brailsford, in consultation with Ten Hag.

And while there have been plenty of calls for Ten Hag to be shown the door, it’s hard to argue with the misfortune he’s had in terms of injuries during his second season at Old Trafford.

He has seen his defence virtually decimated, so much so that the likes of Casemiro have had to fill in at centre-back to disastrous effect.

Man Utd already well underway in new boss search

But, despite The Athletic’s report about a post-mortem still needing to take place, it’s understood that Red Devils chiefs are already well into their search for his replacement.

After guiding Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in the space of two seasons, former United coach Kieran McKenna is known to be in the mix for the job.

Indeed, it’s stated that United are already in contact with the Irishman over a return to Old Trafford.

However, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank cannot be ruled out as Ratcliffe looks to get the club back competing for a top-four finish again and eventually the Premier League title.

But for all that to happen, a tough decision needs to be made first and it looks increasingly likely that Ten Hag will walk away from Old Trafford with another trophy under his belt and thinking of what might have been.