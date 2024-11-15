Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt believes a top Old Trafford star is privately eyeing a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona at some point in the future.

Alejandro Garnacho was one of the shining lights during difficult times at United in the Erik ten Hag era, reaching double digits for goals last season while he has seven in 18 outings in all competitions this time around.

The Argentina international penned a contract extension until 2028 last year, but doubts have been raised over his long-term future at the club and Butt can see the winger eventually pushing for a return to LaLiga with one of the big boys.

Garnacho was recently linked with a surprise return to former club Atletico Madrid, however, Butt thinks he will eventually aim higher than that.

Speaking on Football’s Greatest podcast, Butt revealed the allure of joining either Real or Barca, saying: “The Premier League is the best league in the world but all the best players always leave and go to Spain, go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“If you look at all the superstars, they never stay in the Premier League. They stay until they need to go to the next level. A lot of the players see the next level as being Real Madrid or Barca but we don’t see anywhere bigger than Man United. Our mentality is if you leave Man United you’re going down.

“You don’t get appreciated here like you do at Madrid. You can guarantee Kylian Mbappe will be in the running for the Ballon d’Or next year because he’s at Real Madrid.

“It’s like Garnacho, he’s doing well here now, he’s a young Argentinian boy. If he keeps going, you can imagine him wanting to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Players become superstars there, not only on the football pitch.”

Garnacho comes under fire from Roy Keane

The United attacker has given no indication that he wants out of Old Trafford anytime soon, although a recent fallout with an Old Trafford fan did lead to talk of potential unrest.

Garnacho was involved in a brief altercation before United’s 2-0 victory over PAOK in the Europa League last week, with the fan telling the Argentina international that he should ‘pass better’ and ‘work on his first touch’.

The Red Devils star did carry on signing autographs for other fans before he glanced back in the supporter’s direction and said: “Why are you not playing, man?”

Granacho was then heavily criticised by United legend Roy Keane for refusing to celebrate his stunning goal in last weekend’s win over Leicester City.

Indeed, Keane told the attacker he should find a different job if he felt he could not celebrate scoring with the club’s supporters.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “Celebrate a goal, that’s what fans travel for. People make sacrifices to travel to watch Man United, he scores a brilliant goal, United are having a tough time and if a young player can’t enjoy scoring a goal for Man United do you know what he should do? Get a job somewhere else. If he’s working in a factory somebody would be giving him stick in the factory.”

Ruben Amorim is ready to overlook two specialist players signed for sizeable fees in favour of playing Marcus Rashford out of position in his early Manchester United starting elevens, according to a report.

Amorim, 39, is due to take his first training session as manager of Man Utd on Monday. The club are still waiting for Amorim’s visa to arrive, though according to Ben Jacobs, that is expected no later than Monday.

Amorim will waste no time implementing the customary 3-4-3 formation that underpinned his Sporting CP side winning two Primeira Liga titles.

