David Ornstein has revealed what it would take for Como star Nico Paz to join Manchester United over Real Madrid.

Paz tormented Man Utd in a recent Champions League group match, and the attacking midfielder has emerged as one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents.

The 22-year-old has a stunning tally of six goals and eight assists in his 16 appearances for Como in all competitions this season.

Como are enjoying great success under head coach Cesc Fabregas, but their best assets may be lured elsewhere – and it seems that Paz could be among the first to leave.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed a major update on Man Utd’s potential move for Paz, with the Red Devils among a host of clubs eyeing the Como standout.

However, Real Madrid have a €80m buy-back clause for Paz that is valid in 2027, and a return to the Spanish giants has been considered his most likely next move for several months.

Despite this, Ornstein has told The Athletic that Paz ‘currently favours not returning to Real Madrid’, and he could join Man Utd instead.

David Ornstein reveals Nico Paz’s stance on joining Manchester United

It is said that Paz’s stance on returning to Real Madrid would only change ‘if he is assured of a prominent role’, though ‘that has not been the case to date’.

Instead, Paz could join Man Utd, who have earmarked him as a potential replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ornstein added: ‘Even though it might not be his first choice destination and Champions League qualification is likely to be a significant factor in that, sources confirm United’s project and their enduring appeal are attractive to Paz — while sharing the same representatives as head coach Mauricio Pochettino may prove beneficial.

‘That said, competition for the 22-year-old is sure to be fierce and United will also have other candidates for the position.’

Fernandes is in the final year of his contract, though his current deal includes a one-year extension option for the same terms.

On Fernandes, former Premier League manager Sean Dyche has told TEAMtalk how Man Utd and Fernandes should act in the coming weeks.

Dyche told TEAMtalk: “In football, all fans are quick to throw a player under the bus. Then you ask, well, hang on, have you forgotten what he’s done recently? He’s a very, very good player.

“I know there are questions about his commitment to the cause and his attitude and all that – but if you look at what he’s done over the last few years, you gotta think he’s a top player.

“Now, getting him back to delivering as a top player is what I was talking about when you asked about what they need to change? And I’d look in the camp first.

“And it’d be people like him [Bruno Fernandes] who you go to first and go, look, where’s the problem?

“You’d be saying, I’m not bothered about the noise. I don’t bother about any of that. I just wanna get you back to working hard, enjoying your football, and being the top player you are.

“Sometimes you can just strip it all back, because the noise gets so big, and all these opinions, and players now, they get hit with social media and all that sort of stuff, that sometimes you need to strip all that out of the way and make it as basic as you can.

“It’s when Pochettino needs to just remind some of these players of why they’re there, remind them of the recent seasons and their prowess and that, and then remind them of how good they are.

“And then you have to coach them along in that environment to make that come out as well.

“So it’s not just words – you have to actually deliver as a coach and a manager. But yeah, that would be the first port of call for me: talk to Bruno, ask him what’s going on, before deciding if all parties want to continue.”