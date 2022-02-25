Nicolas Anelka claims to have spoken with Manchester United star Paul Pogba about the midfielder’s future, and has given a big hint about his next destination.

Pogba is out of contract this summer, leading to rumours of his second spell at Old Trafford coming to an end. The France international is already free to speak to interested clubs on the continent, under the Bosman ruling.

A free transfer would see United take a huge loss on the player they spent £89million on back in August 2016. Despite this, there have not been any updates on a new contract in weeks.

All signs point to a transfer for the 28-year-old later this year. And he is not short of suitors.

Former club Juventus, along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are all keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

They could swoop in to organise a free transfer deal with Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola.

Anelka has now revealed a conversation he had with the World Cup winner about where he may end up next. And he made a big suggestion that the recipient club will be PSG.

Paul Pogba ‘discussed’ future with Anelka

“I discussed this six months ago with him and he would not be against coming to PSG,” Anelka told French outlet RMC Sport (via the Manchester Evening News).

“If he comes, we will forget all the injuries and we will see that he is a top player.”

Anelka continued: “I know Paul Pogba, I played with him at Juventus, and it’s amazing what he can do with the ball.

“Unfortunately, when he arrives in Manchester, they are not a big team. They are a team that has to rebuild themselves, they are looking for its game plan, they are looking for a coach.

“It’s been very difficult for him since he came back. He’s been criticised a lot. It’s not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent.

“I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn’t be good for Paris, because he’s supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester, because he’s not psychologically well.”

Ralf Rangnick praises Man Utd player

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick believes Nemanja Matic was just as important as goalscorer Anthony Elanga in helping Manchester United recover against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Teenage winger Elanga is fast emerging as the brightest spot in United’s season. The Swede made it goals in back-to-back games by coming off the bench to earn United a draw in Madrid.

Rangnick was quick to label the turnaround a team effort. He said: “Yes, I know and of course, everybody could hear them singing that song. Rhythm Is A Dancer, yes, I know that song. It’s nice for the boy and it shows how creative our supporters are.

“But I also must say while all the headlines were quite logically in his favour it was not only him, I think. In the second-half, we changed the momentum, we regrouped the whole team, it was not only him but the other players and other substitutes, including Nemanja Matic, who helped to change the game.

“In the first half we were too cautious in possession, too passive, too static and we made it in those first 45 minutes too easy for Atletico to always try to put pressure on us. This changed in the second half and that was one of the major reasons why we were able to equalise.

“With another five or 10 minutes to play, we might even have won the game, but in the end it was about the result. The result was good and it gives us all the chances in the world to proceed to the next round without saying that it makes things easier. It will be a tough game to play.”

