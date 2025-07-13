Manchester United are in contact to sign an expensive player from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to a source, as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on Ruben Amorim’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo.

While Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are in active talks with Brentford over Mbeumo, Amorim is determined to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window. The Man Utd manager realised last season that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is prolific enough to score the goals that his team need to finish in the Premier League top four.

Viktor Gyokeres has long been Amorim’s dream target, but Man Utd look set to miss out on the Sporting CP striker to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

A number of other strikers are on Man Utd’s radar, including Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Juventus marksman Dusan Vlahovic and Tolu Arokodare of Genk, and now a new name has emerged on the Red Devils’ radar.

French journalist Nabil Djellit has revealed that Man Utd are in contact to sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea.

The journalist, who has almost 600,000 followers on X and works for prestigious media outlets such as France Football and L’Equipe, has reported that Aston Villa have also made an enquiry for the 24-year-old Chelsea and Senegal international striker.

Djellit wrote on X: “Info: the door is open for Nicolas Jackson for around €70M for Chelsea. A decision will be made after #FIFACWC25. He could stay or leave… Some English clubs have made inquiries (Aston Villa, MU, etc.). In Italy, Naples is interested. #Mercato”

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for £32million.

The 24-year-old has had a mixed spell at Chelsea so far, scoring 30 goals and giving 12 assists in 81 matches in all competitions, which is why Man Utd’s inquiry for the striker comes as a surprise.

According to The Daily Mail, Jackson fears that he has lost his place in Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up following the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are reported to value Jackson at £100million, with AC Milan also keen on the striker.

Man Utd confident of signing Bryan Mbeumo

Meanwhile, the long-running transfer saga involving Man Utd, Mbeumo and Brentford is finally about to come to an end.

Man Utd have had two bids for the winger already turned down by Brentford, who want more than £63million for the Cameroon international.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are hopeful of getting a deal done for Mbeumo by the end of next week.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United remain in active talks for Bryan Mbeumo also this weekend, hopeful to get green light by the end of next week.

The player maintains his word; he wants to join Man United, not entertaining talks with other clubs.”

Mbeumo scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in the Premier League for Brentford last season and is keen on working with Amorim at Old Trafford.

