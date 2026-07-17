Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has his eyes on another new signing

Manchester United are reported to have added a new name to their list of targets to become their third midfield signing of the summer, with Jason Wilcox understood to be a fan of Rangers star Nico Raskin – while TEAMtalk understands that a £40m-rated Fulham man is also strongly under consideration.

The Red Devils have sprung into life this week, making two signings in a matter of days to bolster their midfield department. After initially being priced out of deals for Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Manchester United have good reason to smile after spending a relatively modest £85m to bring in both Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

However, they are not done yet, and director of football, Wilcox, still intends to add a third signing to their engine room, feeling Michael Carrick needs another option to ensure he has a squad capable of challenging on multiple fronts next season.

A few names have leapt to the fore in recent weeks. While Manu Kone has been heavily linked and positive contact has been established with his agent, United are keeping their optons open and have a number of potential targets in their sights.

Indeed, the likes of Carlos Baleba, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Felix Nmecha, Adam Wharton, Alex Scott, Tyler Adams and Eduard Camavinga have all been mentioned as potential options.

However, according to the Daily Record, Wilcox is also an admirer of Rangers star Raskin, who impressed for Belgium during their recent run to the World Cup quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Spain.

TEAMtalk has been reporting all summer that the 25-year-old has made it clear he wants to leave Ibrox this summer and take his career to the next level.

And while Atalanta had sounded him out as a potential replacement for Ederson, whom United recently had a deal agreed for, they are not alone in that chase, with Hull also having a £14m offer for him rejected early in the summer.

That figure is well short of Rangers’ valuation, which has now shot up to around the £25.5m (€30m, $34m) mark, a figure they feel is fair given the performances he had in North America under Rudi Garcia and given the current huge fees knocking around for the game’s top midfielders.

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Man Utd interest in Sander Berge confirmed

Raskin, who has made 145 appearances for Rangers since joining from Standard Liège in January 2023 for £1.5 million, is versatile, energetic and technically gifted, having contributed significantly in central midfield, helping drive the team forward in that time.

His performances have drawn several admiring glances, and sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Brighton have all scouted Raskin over the last 18 months.

However, it now seems we can add United’s name to the mix, with reports in the player’s homeland claiming Wilcox is a big admirer of the star and sees his price as a potential bargain for the Red Devils.

With a contract running to 2028, the Scottish giants accept that now is the best time to cash in on a star.

United’s formula this summer, though, has been to sign tried and tested Premier League stars, and that is certainly the case as far as Santos and Tielemans are concerned.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils are also firmly in the mix to sign Sander Berge, and we revealed that his name is once again a topic of serious conversation at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old enhanced his growing reputation with an outstanding World Cup campaign, producing a series of commanding displays as Norway’s midfield anchor after another impressive season in the Premier League with Fulham.

Despite consistently impressing in England, Berge has never had the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s elite clubs.

We understand that could now change.

That’s because the Norwegian is regarded internally as a far more attainable option than some of the other names previously mentioned.

Sources indicate Man Utd believe the Fulham midfielder could be signed for less than £40million, making him one of the most attractive value-for-money options currently available.

United do have a strong interest too in Nmecha, and we revealed, while reporting on interest in Santos on July 6, that he was one of three names being strongly considered.

In an ever-evolving situation, Real Madrid star Camavinga has also now decided whether to leave the Bernabeu and join the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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