Many exit-linked Man Utd stars are going on the tour of the US

Nine top Manchester United stars linked with exits this summer have been named in Erik ten Hag’s squad for the summer pre-season tour of the US but countless big names are missing.

The Red Devils head Stateside on Wednesday, flying to Los Angeles as they prepare to face pre-season clashes against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool.

However, defender Tyrell Malacia will miss the trip, while several key first-team players including new signing Joshua Zirkzee are also absent.

Malacia did not make an appearance for United last season as he recovered from knee surgery.

The 24-year-old is back in individual training this summer but was not ready to feature in United’s 2-0 friendly win over Scottish giants Rangers last weekend.

And the Red Devils have confirmed that the Dutchman will not be part of the 29-man group as he continues to build up his fitness.

Malacia joins the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Altay Bayindir in missing out as they are all on holiday after playing at Euro 2024 or at the Copa America and will return to training at Carrington instead.

Zirkzee will also be absent as he continues on his break after completing a £36.5m move to United earlier this month. He will also return to Carrington.

Exit-linked United stars bound for America

However, nine players who have all been linked with moves away from the club this summer are included.

Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho join the likes of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund plus three other stars whose futures at Old Trafford have been in doubt – Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Sancho is being heavily linked with a switch to PSG this summer, with the French giants toying with the idea of a double raid that also includes Red Devils skipper Fernandes.

New defensive signing Leny Yoro, who completed his £52m move to Old Trafford last week, featured in the victory against Rangers and has been included as part of the travelling party.

Ten Hag’s side begin their pre-season tour with a game against Arsenal on July 28. They will then play Real Betis in San Diego on August 1 before finishing their tour against Liverpool in Columbia, South Carolina, on August 4.

Next up after that is the Community Shield as United prepare to face Manchester City at Wembley on August 10 before the Premier League campaign gets underway six days later at home to Fulham.