After allowing Dan Ashworth to leave the club, Manchester United are now looking at Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta.

Berta has won a lot of plaudits for his work with the La Liga side and TEAMtalk understands that the 52-year-old is on United’s radar.

He initially served as Atletico’s technical director for four years, guiding them through two Champions League finals, before becoming sporting director in 2017.

Berta has overseen a number of eye-catching transfers and won the Sporting Director of the Year accolade at the Globe Soccer Awards back in 2019.

We’ve taken a look at nine of the most impressive deals that Atletico have made during Berta’s time at the club.

David Villa

Atletico Madrid bought Villa at a bargain price of €5.1million in the summer of 2013 after the forward fell out of favour at Barcelona.

He formed an impressive partnership with Diogo Costa and scored 13 La Liga goals in 2013/14 as Atletico pipped Barcelona and Real Madrid to become Spanish champions for the first time since 1996.

The former Spain international also started in the 2014 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid before joining New York City.

Jan Oblak

After Thibaut Courtois returned to Chelsea at the end of the 2013/14 season, Berta identified Oblak as the ideal replacement and agreed a €16million deal with Benfica.

The Slovenia international has since made over 450 appearances for Atletico and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“Oblak had come as a bet from Andrea Berta, Atletico’s sporting director,” journalist Fran Guillen said.

“I remember seeing him in that Benfica team in the 2014 Europa League final against Sevilla, and I have to admit that he seemed like a good goalkeeper, but nothing particularly spectacular.

“His mission was to make us forget about Thibaut Courtois, who had set the bar very high at Atleti. It seemed like a big ask for him, but he has ended up exceeding it by far.”

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann

Berta missed Atletico’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2014 in order to work on transfers and signed Griezmann from Real Sociedad for €30million.

He went from strength to strength over the following five seasons and registered 133 goals and 50 assists in 257 appearances in all competitions.

Atletico made a €90million profit on the France international after Barcelona triggered the €120million release clause in his contract in 2019.

Having failed to justify that price tag, Griezmann returned to Atletico on an initial loan deal in 2021 and that was later made permanent for €20million.

Yannick Carrasco

After Atletico failed to sign Nicolas Gaitan from Benfica in 2015, Berta switched his attention to Carrasco and agreed a €20million deal with Monaco.

“It surprised everyone as the first and only option for [Diego] Simeone was Gaitan,” journalist Eduardo Castelao said. “It was Andrea Berta who put Carrasco’s name on the table.

“In Spain he was only known for a couple of moments with Monaco. The signing was a complete surprise and there was uncertainty how he would fit with the demands imposed by Simeone. It was a coin toss.”

The Belgium international scored 23 goals during his first spell at the club, including an equaliser in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Diogo Jota

Jota was a relatively unknown 19-year-old when he moved to Atletico from Pacos de Ferreira in a €7million deal in the summer of 2016.

While the Portugal international didn’t make a first-team appearance for the club, Berta clearly has an eye for talent as he’s now a key player for Liverpool.

Atletico also managed to double their money on the forward by selling him to Wolves in a €14million deal in 2018.

Rodri

Rodri came through the academy at Atletico Madrid but was released in 2013 due to a reported lack of physical strength and moved to Villarreal.

Berta brought the midfielder back to the club in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth an initial €20million and another €5million in potential add-ons.

He won the UEFA Super Cup on his debut and made 34 La Liga appearances in 2018/19 as they finished second in Spain’s top flight.

His impressive performances caught the attention of several clubs and Manchester City triggered the £62.8million release clause in his contract.

The Spain international has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at the Etihad and was awarded the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Kieran Trippier

Despite struggling with form and fitness issues in the 2018/19 season, Trippier did enough to attract interest from Atletico Madrid.

Berta reportedly played a key role in negotiations and signed the right-back from Tottenham Hotspur in a €22million deal.

He rediscovered his best form under Diego Simeone and played a vital role in Atletico’s 2020/21 La Liga title win, registering six assists in 28 league appearances.

Marcos Llorente

Atletico used the money from Rodri’s move to Manchester City to sign Llorente from city rivals Real Madrid in a €30million deal in 2019.

“I want to thank Enrique [Cerezo], Miguel Angel, Andrea Berta and the club for betting on me, for trusting me and letting me be part of this great project,” he said. “I’m very happy and excited, I cannot wait to start this.”

The midfielder registered 12 goals and 11 assists in La Liga in the 2020/21 season to help Atletico pip his boyhood club to the title.

He’s now made over 200 appearances for Atletico and his versatility is highly valued by Diego Simeone.

Luis Suarez

After being deemed surplus to requirements by the then-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman in 2020, Suarez looked set to join Juventus.

But the deal collapsed and the striker reportedly used a mutual friend to make contact with Berta, who handed him a two-year contract at Atletico.

He scored 34 goals in 83 appearances for the club over the following two seasons, including 21 in 2020/21 to fire them to the La Liga title.

“Barca didn’t value me and Atletico opened their doors for me to keep on showing the player I am,” the former Uruguay international said. “I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me.”

Honourable mentions: Toby Alderweireld, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Rodrigo De Paul, Conor Gallagher, Angel Correa, Mario Mandzukic, Raul Jimenez, Alvaro Morata, Matheus Cunha.

