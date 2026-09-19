Manchester United have a deal in place with Noah Ajayi over a professional contract, according to a source, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, make a decision on whether to accept JJ Gabriel’s request to let him leave.

On September 16, it emerged that Man Utd were close to agreeing to a deal with Ajayi.

The 17-year-old German winger has been on the books of Man Utd since 2019 and is rated very highly by the academy coaches.

Sky Sports News’ Manchester United correspondent, Danyal Khan, revealed that Ajayi had attracted interest from other clubs, but he has decided to stay at Man Utd.

Khan posted on X at 11:34am on September 16: “Highly-rated youngster Noah Ajayi is close to signing a new long-term contract at #mufc.

“Ajayi had attracted interest from clubs in England and around Europe (including those in Germany) but will stay at club he’s been at since he was 10-years-old.

“Had a four and a half inch growth spurt a few years ago – now stands at 6’2.

“Exciting talent and constantly impressive when he plays for the youth teams.

“Good news amid JJ Gabriel news yesterday however that pans out. Follows @SullyTalkz and @NathSalt1.”

Khan gave credit to X account and ITK, @SullyTalkz, which has a strong reputation in the online Man Utd community and has almost 84,000 followers.

That account has now reported that Man Utd have agreed a deal with the Germany Under-19 international, who will sign a professional contract soon.

@SullyTalkz posted on X at 8:05pm on September 18: “EXCL: #MUFC have agreed a deal with Noah Ajayi and his camp over a professional contract.

“The 17-year-old talented winger is set to sign his new official United contract soon.

“He’s rated very highly internally.”

The account gave further details on the deal on RoundTable.

The report stated: ‘Sully Talkz Exclusive: Noah Ajayi and his camp have agreed on terms for a first professional contract at Manchester United.

‘Roundtable understands that Noah Ajayi and his camp have agreed on terms to sign his first professional contract at Manchester United, and he is expected to sign it soon.’

The report added: ‘Ajayi has impressed coaches with his exceptional performances over the last 12 months.

‘He played a key role in the FA Youth Cup final run under Darren Fletcher last season.

‘The left-winger is expected to train more with Michael Carrick’s first team this season, although competition is fierce in his favoured position.’

DON’T MISS: Harry Kane has just delivered some bad news to Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Man Utd will reject JJ Gabriel’s request

Man Utd’s decision to give Ajayi a professional deal comes after the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, took a firm stance on rejecting JJ Gabriel’s request to leave with immediate effect.

Earlier this week, Gabriel sent a formal notice to Man Utd to de-register him so that he could leave as a free agent.

ESPN subsequently reported that Man Utd have ‘no intention of terminating his contract and releasing’ Gabriel.

Gabriel, who will turn 16 next month, is in Barcelona for talks.

However, that still has not changed Man Utd’s stance.

The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United Correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, posted on X at 3:19pm on September 18: “JJ Gabriel in Barcelona today for talks over a move to the Nou Camp.

“United will reject his request to be de-registered but threat of a move on October 6, which would require FIFA approval, remains #mufc”

READ NEXT: Ben Jacobs rates Real Madrid chances of signing JJ Gabriel after Barcelona talks