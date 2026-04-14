Noah Sadiki remains firmly on the radar of a growing number of top clubs, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are now facing significant competition for the Sunderland star’s signature.

While United have been tracking the 21-year-old midfielder closely, they have now been joined by several Premier League rivals ahead of the summer window.

We understand that Chelsea are among those to have stepped up their interest in Sadiki, who has enjoyed a stellar maiden campaign in England.

The Blues are carrying out background work on potential midfield reinforcements, including possible successors to Enzo Fernandez, despite maintaining publicly that they are not looking to part ways with the Argentine.

Arsenal have also been impressed by Sadiki’s performances this season, with the DR Congo international continuing to enhance his reputation following his £15million move to Sunderland from Union SG last summer.

Defensive midfielder Sadiki has made 27 Premier League appearances so far this term. He is a key reason why Sunderland are enjoying a fantastic season and are dreaming of qualifying for Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur are also long-term admirers of Sadiki, although their ability to firm up that interest could hinge on whether they retain their Premier League status.

Similarly, Everton have tracked Sadiki since before his move to England and remain keen, but their level of pursuit would depend on where they finish this season.

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Sunderland will fight to keep in-demand midfielder

Despite the mounting interest, Sunderland are adamant they do not want to lose one of their prized assets.

Sources indicate the club have no current intention of sanctioning a sale and instead view Sadiki as a central figure in their long-term project.

The Black Cats are aiming to push on next season and believe they have the foundations to challenge for the European qualification spots again, with Sadiki seen as a key part of those ambitions.

With interest intensifying across the Premier League, Sadiki’s future is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing situations to watch heading into the summer window.

For now, the player is fully focused on finishing the season strongly with Sunderland.

“I think we can achieve way more and climb higher in the table but I’ve said it before. You need to do it game-by-game. You can’t project yourself,” Sadiki said ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

“At the start of the season, we started really strong and were in the top four and people were talking about Champions League. Then we fell off a little bit and people were talking about relegation.

“In this league, it’s hard to project yourself because if you lose, you can fall three places. If you win, you can climb three places.”

Latest Man Utd news: Real Madrid raid in doubt / Carrick replacement claims

Meanwhile, Man Utd are admirers of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but the latest from respected reporter, Fabrizio Romano, suggests he may be difficult to sign this season.

Romano notes that Camavinga ‘loves’ Real Madrid and is not actively looking to leave, but the LaLiga giants are willing to listen to offers for the Frenchman.

In other news, a shock report has claimed that Man Utd’s representatives are set to open talks with Julian Nageslmann over potentially stepping into the Old Trafford dugout next season.

The Germany boss is said to be on their managerial shortlist as interim boss Carrick faces his ‘biggest test yet’ in the wake of his team’s loss to Leeds on Monday.

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