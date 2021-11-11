‘Nobody is happy’ – Lindelof puts foot down on Man Utd struggles under Solskjaer

Victor Lindelof has spoken to the Swedish press about Manchester United’s struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and his defiant comments suggest no one at the club is throwing in the towel anytime soon.

Manchester United were expected to challenge for major honours after overseeing a terrific summer transfer window on paper. However, if the first few months of the campaign are anything to go by, United will do well just to snag a place in the top four.

Dismal defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City put Solskjaer’s position under the microscope. Fortunately for the Norwegian, it appears the club’s hierarchy remain satisfied with the direction Solskjaer is leading them.

Nonetheless, results simply must improve, and centre-half Lindelof has spoken to the Swedish media about precisely that.

Lindelof is currently on international duty with Sweden. He was recently interviewed by Fotbollskanalen (via Sport Witness), and admitted “nobody” at United is happy with their indifferent run of results.

Lindelof could have a big say in the club’s fortunes if Solskjaer persists with his new three-man backline, and the Swede’s comments suggested no one at the club is prepared to accept their season meandering towards medicority.

“It has been up and down,” Lindelof said. “We have not performed as we would like and the results have not been the best.

“We are in a tough period, but it’s all about how to get back and I think we will do that.

When asked if he’s surprised at the club’s struggles after signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, Lindelof added: “We have a very good team with good players, so it is clear that we are expected to do well. But sometimes that’s the way it is in football.

“You have a worse period and we as a team have not performed at the level we want and then the results have not come either.

“Nobody is happy with it. But it is up to us to change it and everyone works hard to get better results.”

Lindelof then admitted the team’s dynamics haven’t changed to any great degree despite Ronaldo’s arrival. In other words, the collective goals are still more important than any individual’s.

“It hasn’t changed much,” admitted the defender.

“Of course, we have brought in a world-class pillar that contributes a lot both on and off the field. I just think it’s been nice to have him there. He is a good person who helps a lot and tries to support the younger players.

Man Utd forward on Sevilla shortlist

Meanwhile, Sevilla have drafted up a shortlist of striker targets that includes Edinson Cavani and one other Premier League player, according to a Spanish report.

Youssef En-Nesyri usually leads the line for Sevilla. However, the potent frontman has just been ruled out for a few months through injury. Even when he returns, they may not be able to enjoy him for much longer. The Moroccan forward has been linked with a transfer for a while, even though he seems relatively happy where he is.

Now, according to the Spanish press, Sevilla they are working from a shortlist of three names. Man Utd veteran Cavani is one of them.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has added competition for places up front.

Cavani thinks they can both play in the same system, and they have done so on occasion. Nonetheless, his minutes on the pitch have decreased.

Rumours about a departure have been lingering for a while. There could be the option of returning to South America, where Boca Juniors have made no secret of their interest.

Another idea for Cavani would be to move to La Liga, where Barcelona are seeking a January loan deal. But they are not the only Spanish club considering him. According to reports, Sevilla would make Cavani their main man. That may be more appealing than his present situation in Manchester.

