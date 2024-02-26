‘Non-existent’ Man Utd slammed, as Ian Wright names surprise star rival teams are preying on

Ian Wright is concerned about the form of one Man Utd player

Ian Wright has blasted Manchester United for being ‘non-existent’ in their pressing, while also revealing Raphael Varane to be the star Premier League opponents are singling out as a weakness.

Man Utd have enjoyed good form of late, having won five straight games since the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on January 14. Erik ten Hag’s side were hoping to continue that winning run when Fulham visited Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, Man Utd were blunt in attack without usual striker Rasmus Hojlund, who found the back of the net seven times in six games prior to his muscle injury.

Instead, it was Fulham who took the lead in the 65th minute as surprise scorer Calvin Bassey fired into the roof of the net when Man Utd failed to deal with an Andreas Pereira corner.

Harry Maguire appeared to rescue a point for the home side when he finished at the back post after Bernd Leno had denied a Bruno Fernandes shot. But Fulham did not stop there, as Adama Traore raced down the right flank in the 97th minute before playing in Alex Iwobi, who picked out the bottom corner with a sweet finish.

On his Wrighty’s House podcast, the former Arsenal striker slammed Man Utd’s tactics off the ball and also revealed his concern about Varane’s form.

“Man Utd are non-existent without the ball,” he said. “The front three don’t press as a three, the midfield are not close enough to players they are trying to receive it from. Fulham could have beaten them three or four.”

When asked if frustration is growing at Man Utd, the pundit continued: “That is starting to bubble already. I tell you who you could hear a couple of… not groans but… is Varane. I could see Fulham targeted Varane.

Man Utd ‘so unorganised’ vs Fulham

“They marked up everybody in the midfield and only gave him one pass back inside to Harry Maguire and he took so long to get the control down and play it to Casemiro, then he got caught on it and Fulham went again.”

Wright added: “They are so unorganised. There is going to be some more defeats for Man Utd this season.

“I was thinking, they are starting to get to that place where they have the components. They have a Kobbie Mainoo who can control that area in midfield.

“They definitely missed Rasmus Hojlund but they couldn’t get Kobbie on it.”

Mainoo is not the only Man Utd youngster who was let down during the home defeat, as Paul Merson has questioned why the team’s senior players did not rally around debutant winger Omari Forson.

“I felt for him. He was getting a little bit frustrated with himself and lost the ball a couple of times,” Merson said.

“When you come into the team and you’re making your full debut you’ve got to rely on your older players, they’ve got to play well as well.

“He didn’t get that today none of the players around him did well and it didn’t help him.

“I felt sorry for him. The older players let him down not giving the ball in proper places and sort of looking after themselves.

“As an experience he should be proud of himself making his debut for Manchester United at a young age so he should remember that.”

