Manchester United could reportedly make a transfer offer for RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele amid interest from some of Europe’s big guns.

Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag has a massive task on his hands to turn the club’s fortunes around. Following a below-par season, the club require well-thought-out investment on new signings who will deliver.

A new centre-back, midfielder and striker are supposedly the top priorities for club chiefs. And with interim Ralf Rangnick sticking around in a consultancy role, he could advise on new arrivals.

However, according to Foot Mercato, right-back is an area Rangnick could turn United’s attention to this summer.

Indeed, the former Leipzig manager and sporting director knows 24-year-old Mukiele well.

He has subsequently added his own interest on top of ‘several years’ of United scouting the Frenchman, the report adds.

While Man Utd have yet to make an offer, the Red Devils could turn their interest into a bid in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the report adds that three sides from across Europe are also eyeing up a potential move for Mukiele.

Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo wants a new right-back to replace Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan only signed from Inter last summer but has reportedly become frustrated in the French capital.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have furthermore registered their interest in Mukiele.

As such, Foot Mercato adds that the Frenchman faces a ‘hectic’ summer.

Mukiele’s contract runs out at the end of next summer. Given Leipzig have a reputation of selling on for profit and reinvesting in more top talent, they will not want to lose their star right-back for free.

Mukiele could replace Wan-Bissaka

Mukiele has made 145 appearances for Leipzig, including 28 this season.

Indeed, he has proved a key figure for the Bundesliga club in their quest to make next season’s Champions League.

And if United do come in with an offer for Mukiele, they could yet be replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 2019 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signing has interest from Atletico as they expand their horizons past Mukiele for a new right-back.

While he was once a nailed-down starter, Diogo Dalot has come back from his loan at AC Milan this season and made his mark in the first team.

Mukiele has proven himself in the Bundesliga this season and could yet be ready to step into the Premier League.