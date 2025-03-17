Bruno Fernandes has finally responded to Roy Keane’s strong condemnation of the Manchester United captain’s performances and leadership skills with the perfect reply to the Irish firebrand in the wake of Sunday’s comprehensive win at Leicester.

It’s been a season to forget so far for Manchester United, who look destined for their first bottom-half finish in the top flight for the first time since 1990 and have been outplayed by a number of so-called lesser teams across the course of the campaign. And while manager Ruben Amorim has so far failed to get a consistent tune out of the squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag in November, results this week suggest better times may lie ahead.

Amorim clearly has lots of issues still to fix and a long rebuilding job ahead of him if United are to challenge for the game’s biggest prizes once again and compete regularly in the Champions League once again.

However, one man who has become ever-dependent throughout the tough times of late is Fernandes. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick in midweek as Man Utd booked a place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad. And he was again on the mark on Sunday as United wrapped up a morale-boosting week with a 3-0 win at Leicester.

Now Fernandes has picked the perfect moment to bite back at Keane’s ongoing criticism of his leadership skills and abilities.

“It’s not nice to hear bad things about you. I think no-one likes it, but at the same time, it motivates and it makes you feel that obviously there are a lot of things that people think you have to improve,” Fernandes said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“You have to take it in a positive way, understanding that whatever people are saying, if there’s a margin to improvement or not. Obviously, I know you’re talking about Roy Keane.

“I have a huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he was one of the best captains in the club and an amazing player for the club. He won basically everything for this club. It’s the way he thinks. It’s the idea he has about me as a player, as a captain. I have to respect that.

“I do things in my own way to try to be the best, not just captain, but person and teammate I can. I do it every day. I try to be an example in everything I do, on the training sessions, on the pitch, in everything I do. I accept that there’s a lot of margin for improvement in my game, in my leadership, in everything I do, even in my own life.”

Roy Keane and his historical criticism of Bruno Fernandes

Keane is well-known for his never-say-die commitment on the field for United over 13 seasons at Old Trafford that yielded multiple trophies and honours.

Since turning to commentary, his spiky responses and criticism of stars have only served to harden that reputation – and it seems Fernandes has earned more stick than most when it has come to the Irishman’s sharp tongue.

Speaking earlier this month for The Overlap when predicting the result of United’s clash with Arsenal, which resulted in a 1-1 draw, Keane was asked about Fernandes.

“I like Bruno,” said the Irish legend while winking to the camera. “He’s a talented player, but talent is not enough.”

His criticism of Fernandes first began in November 2023 when, following a 3-0 win over Everton, the Irishman told Sky Sports: “It’s not been good enough with the talent they’ve got. Look, they’ve got themselves in a nice position, but the reason you’re playing for Manchester United is to compete against the top teams.”

Then, in April 2024, Keane got into an exchange with Ian Wright of Fernandes’ captaincy credentials.

Wright began: “Bruno is a winner. Whatever we say he’s got his fault where you see him doing that but I think…”

Speaking before the FA Cup final win over Man City at Wembley last year, Keane hit back: “He’s won nothing in his career! He’s won nothing in his career! He’s 29 years of age and he’s won nothing!”

Wright: “He’s the kind of player that is trying…”

Keane: “What’s he won in his career?”

Wright: “I don’t know what he’s won.”

Keane: “He’s won very little in his career.”

Wright: “But I’ll say in respects of wanting to be a winner his standards are high. And let’s face it, take Bruno out of Man Utd as we’re talking about players who have or haven’t improved…”

Keane: “He’s talented, there’s no doubt he’s a talented player.”

Wright: “If he’s not doing what he’s doing, Man Utd are nowhere near where they are. He’s frustrated, he probably sees it in training every day, people maybe not up to the standard of what he’s looking for.

“And it just spills over onto the Saturday because he brings it. He brings it, if Man Utd are going to be saved in a game, it’s probably him who’s going to do it.

“Yes, he’s got every right to be upset with them because they should be doing better.”

Keane: “But the really good leaders… if he wants to be about leadership, is he a talented player? Absolutely, I think he’s a brilliant player. No doubt about that, talented boy.

“But does he help people out? Does he make the other players around him better? The answer is 100 percent no!”

