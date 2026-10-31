Nott’m Forest to rival Man Utd for Mateta as Crystal Palace striker chooses next destination – Exclusive

Nottingham Forest are ready to rival Manchester United for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the French international increasingly likely to leave Selhurst Park in January, TEAMtalk understands.

Forest are assessing a move for the 29-year-old as they look to strengthen their attacking options, while Man Utd remain firmly interested in securing a proven Premier League centre-forward.

Mateta has made little secret of his desire to leave Palace over the past couple of years, with frustration growing after it became clear the club were not prepared to offer him the improved contract he wanted.

His attempts to secure an exit have already brought considerable disruption. A proposed move to AC Milan collapsed in January after an injury issue emerged, while Mateta then took steps during the summer to have the final year of his contract cancelled.

That final year was a club option, and the striker even took his case to FIFA. Palace successfully defended their position, but the episode has done little to change Mateta’s determination to move on.

TEAMtalk understands his representatives are now working hard to identify a suitable destination, with a January departure increasingly viewed as a realistic possibility.

United have already emerged as serious contenders. As we previously revealed, the Old Trafford club hold a strong interest in Mateta as they look to add another centre-forward to their squad.

Benjamin Sesko’s persistent shin injury has underlined the need for greater depth in that position, with United lacking established alternatives to the Slovenian.

Mateta’s record makes him an attractive option, having scored double figures in each of the last three Premier League seasons. However, United are not alone in the race.

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Nott’m Forest rival Man Utd for Jean-Philippe Mateta

TEAMtalk can confirm Nottingham Forest are also looking at Mateta as they consider further investment in their forward line.

Forest spent heavily to bring in Liam Delap during the summer, but that has not ended their search for additional attacking options.

Head coach Oliver Glasner believes more firepower is required, and Mateta is emerging as a potential solution.

His Premier League experience, physical presence and consistent goalscoring record make him a profile Forest are keen to assess.

Mateta decides to remain in England

There remains strong interest in Mateta from clubs across Europe and the Saudi Pro League, but TEAMtalk understands that the striker is keen to remain in the Premier League. That preference could prove significant as he considers his next move.

Everton are also amongst the clubs monitoring the situation closely, adding another potential rival as Palace prepare for the possibility of losing their striker.

For Mateta, the priority is finding a move that allows him to leave Selhurst Park after several transfer frustrations. Palace remain in control of the contractual position, but January is the time that they will be able to get money for the striker.

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