Nottingham Forest have come to a decision on the availability of one of their star men, who is on the radar of Manchester United for the summer window.

United have a number of positions they want to improve in the summer. Two new midfielders have been top of their wish list for some time, but a left-back as an alternative option to Luke Shaw would be ideal.

It was recently reported that the Red Devils had made an enquiry to Forest for Neco Williams.

Caught Offside reiterate that, stating they are still keeping an eye on the left-back, in a move that would be logical.

However, United will find the chase a tough one, as Forest are ‘not looking to sell Williams’ according to sources.

The Welshman has a contract through to 2029 and with the Midlands club confirming Premier League football again for next season, they’re in a strong position.

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Williams an ideal deputy for Shaw

United’s necessity for a new left-back is clear, whether or not Williams is the man they land. Indeed, they’ve confirmed Champions League football for next season, so an extra body to play more minutes would be ideal.

Patrick Dorgu has shown form further up the field, so an out-and-out full-back would be of use.

Williams, 25, has four seasons of Premier League football in a row under his belt, and this one has been his most productive, with two goals and three assists to his name.

He also played 15 Europa League games this season as Forest made it to the semi-finals, so the step to the Champions League would not be a massive one.

United could certainly do worse than Williams, but whether they can convince Forest to sell is another question.