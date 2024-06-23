Manchester United are looking to sign a new striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and reports suggest they’ve decided on their top target.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has several exciting names on his shortlist but one player who’s been linked with the Red Devils for some time is Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker fired his club to Champions League qualification with 11 goals and five assists in the Serie A in 2023/24 and Erik ten Hag is keen to sign his compatriot.

Zirkzee is currently away with the Netherlands for Euro 2024 but is yet to make an appearance in the competition.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have been in talks with Zirkzee’s representatives in recent weeks and are tempted to trigger his £34m release clause.

A big obstacle to a potential deal, however, is the fact that his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a high commission for any deal, as much as €15m (around £12.6m).

The talk last week was that had put the breaks on Zirkzee joining Man Utd but the Premier League giants have reportedly U-turned on their position.

Man Utd ‘willing’ to match Joshua Zirkzee price tag

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the transfer saga surrounding Zirkzee will have one of three solutions this summer.

Firstly, the 23-year-old could decide to stay with Bologna on his current salary and terms.

Second, Bologna could pay around €16m to Zirkzee’s previous club Bayern Munich to get ‘complete rights’ to the player, as the German club have a buyback clause of €40m in his deal which they are keen to remove.

And thirdly, the report claims Zirkzee could try and force an exit this summer and Man Utd is described as a ‘serious option’ for the forward.

What’s interesting is that the Red Devils are now said to be ‘willing’ to pay Joorabchian’s agent fee demand of £12.6m, plus Zirkzee’s £34m release clause, in order to get a deal done.

Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to pay that money ‘without batting an eyelid’ as he knows Man Utd need a striker capable of scoring ‘at least 20 goals in the Premier League.’

It’s worth noting that this story comes after Chelsea have moved into the lead in the race to sign another Man Utd striker target – Jonathan David.

Zirkzee still has plenty to learn but certainly has the potential to be a valuable addition for Ten Hag’s team, with a concrete offer reportedly likely to be lodged in the near future.

