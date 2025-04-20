Manchester United are big admirers of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons and a stunning report has claimed that they have made ‘an offer’ worth £116m for the Dutchman.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford on Sunday and Ruben Amorim is well aware that he must strengthen his squad this summer.

United’s last chance of success this term is in the Europa League, in which they face Athletic Club in the semi-finals. Winning that tournament would mean qualification for the Champions League, but there is still a long way to go.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are plotting a statement move for Simons to try and turn their fortunes around, and have made an ‘offer’ of €135m (£116m) for him ahead of the summer transfer window. If the ‘bid’ is accepted, or indeed real, then United would break the British transfer record which currently stands at £106.8m, which Chelsea spent on Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

The report states: “Simons, who left PSG to join Leipzig last summer, has proven to be one of the most promising players in Europe. His transfer to the German club was for €50 million, with add-ons that could take that figure to €80 million. However, Manchester United is willing to exceed that amount, aiming to add the talented midfielder to their squad.”

“Despite the considerable investment United is willing to make, RB Leipzig is in no rush to sell. The German club is satisfied with Simons’ performance and knows his value continues to grow with each passing season.

“The player’s future appears to be at a crossroads, with Manchester United willing to offer a considerable sum, but Leipzig maintaining its control over the situation. What is certain is that the battle to sign Simons will be one of the most closely watched of this summer transfer window, and everything indicates that the player will have several top-flight destinations to choose from.”

Man Utd interest in Xavi Simons confirmed

Simons, 21, has long been touted to be a top talent with world-class potential and has been excellent for Leipzig, where he’s notched 20 goals and 21 assists in 72 games so far.

Simons was linked with a move to Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge of United and the interest remains under new boss Ruben Amorim.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs confirmed in a report on March 28th that United do still admire Simons, but completing a deal this summer will be incredibly difficult.

We understand that there is a real chance Simons will be sold this summer, but Leipzig will expect significantly more than the fixed €50m for him, which is the first big obstacle to United signing him.

United are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position. They are currently prioritising strengthening other positions, notably a new number nine, and it’s therefore unlikely we see them pay €50m+ for Simons, at least not without significant outgoings first.

This makes Fichajes’ claim of a ‘£116m offer’ highly, highly unlikely, and the only truth to this story, to our knowledge, is that Simons is a player United appreciate.

As per Jacobs’ report, sources state that €80m (£68.5m) could be enough to sign Simons this summer, but with United focusing on a striker signing they’re unlikely to move, so it’ll be interesting to see if another suitor matches that price tag.

