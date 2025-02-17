There has been an update on Victor Osimhen potentially joining Man Utd

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen by sending the Nigeria striker a ‘verbal contract offer’ and promising Napoli they will trigger his release clause this summer, according to a reporter.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli after failing to secure a permanent transfer away from Antonio Conte’s side last summer. The centre-forward held talks with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi clubs, but no such move materialised.

The striker has continued his excellent form while at Galatasaray, as his record stands at 17 goals and five assists from just 23 matches so far.

Galatasaray have told both Osimhen and Napoli they would like to make the loan permanent, but it is hard to see the player agreeing to such a transfer as he has set his sights on an elite European move.

Sports Digitale journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, who is one of the most well-respected transfer reporters in Turkey and has 1.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), has now provided his information on Osimhen.

He has stated that Man Utd have sent Osimhen a ‘verbal offer’ over a contract, in preparation for the 26-year-old potentially moving to Old Trafford this summer.

United have supposedly guaranteed that they will match Osimhen’s exit clause, too. That has been brought down to €75million (£62.4m / $78.6m) after he signed a new deal with Napoli before heading to Galatasaray.

However, United will have to fight off Paris Saint-Germain in order to bring the goal machine to the Premier League. Sabuncuoglu adds that PSG have also held talks with Osimhen’s camp and are preparing to trigger his release clause.

The French giants remain keen on signing Osimhen after missing out on him last summer. The 35-cap international has already played in Ligue 1 before, having represented Lille during the 2019-20 campaign.

Man Utd tracking Osimhen, Gyokeres and Delap

Crucially, however, Osimhen would rather test himself out in the Premier League than return to France.

United head coach Ruben Amorim would likely be ecstatic if the Red Devils won the race for Osimhen.

Amorim has made the signing of a new No 9 a priority this summer as he is concerned about the form of Rasmus Hojlund. Joshua Zirkzee also had a tough start to life at United, though he is improving and could end up shining in one of the two No 10 roles.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk last week that Osimhen is among the elite centre-forwards United are tracking.

Another option is Viktor Gyokeres, whom Amorim worked with at Sporting CP.

If United miss out on top-quality strikers such as Osimhen and Gyokeres, then they could go down a slightly cheaper route by moving for Liam Delap of relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.

Delap might not be a striker renowned across Europe, but he has proven his ability to terrorise Premier League defenders this campaign.

Man Utd transfers: Gyokeres race; Rashford update

United will need to move quickly and strongly to sign Gyokeres if they do decide on him as their No 1 striker objective.

Reports claim that Real Madrid are planning to sell a big name in order to help them fund a move of their own for the Swedish hitman.

Marcus Rashford is a player who will almost certainly leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis in the summer after falling out with Amorim.

While Rashford has joined Aston Villa temporarily, he is already eyeing a transfer to Barcelona later this year.

