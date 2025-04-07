Manchester United’s prospects of signing Victor Osimhen this summer have received a major triple lift after the striker’s thoughts on moving to the Premier League came to light and it emerged that Napoli were prepared to offer the Red Devils a discount to help facilitate a move and take one of their rivals out of the race.

Ruben Amorim’s side are among the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League this season, with Sunday’s blank at home to Manchester City in a snoozefest of a 0-0, leaving Manchester United on a meagre 37 goals scored from their 31 matches played in the competition so far. That leaves them as the sixth lowest scoring side in the division this season and a brutal 35 strikes worse off than leading scorers Liverpool.

As a result, the club are understood to be willing to pump a hefty bulk of their summer transfer budget into signing a new No.9 who is not just capable of scoring the goals to fire United back up the table, but on a player more than capable of leading the line and proving the figurehead of Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

To that end, a number of high-calibre candidates have already been sounded out, and with the window opening early for business this summer on Sunday June 1, United are doing their best to get ahead of the game.

And after it was revealed last month by Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg that United have drawn up a four-man wishlist, it seems that one name has leapt from the pack in the form of Osimhen.

With his release clause dropping to a relatively modest €75m (£64m, $82.6m) this summer, United will never have a better chance at landing the free-scoring Nigerian.

And with Il Mattino reporting that Napoli director Giovanni Manna flew to London to discuss the sale of the 26-year-old with United officials and potentially offering them a discount that would take another of his major suitors in Juventus out the race, it seems a move to bring Osimhen to Old Trafford is edging closer with each passing day.

Man Utd given big triple lift in Victor Osimhen chase

And while talks between Manna were also held with long-time suitors Chelsea, our sources understand the Blues are ready to prioritise a move for Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who Enzo Maresca feels is better suited to their system and will ultimately be able to sign for a significantly lower fee.

It’s also been reported last month that Osimhen has made it clear to his people that he would be willing to negotiate a move to Old Trafford and, despite the team’s current struggles and possible lack of European football on the table next season, is open to a summer move there.

And per TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, United have now made Osimhen their No.1 target this summer and are ready to push harder than ever for a deal.

Furthermore, as Il Mattino reports, Napoli are desperate to offload the player to a Premier League club and are keen to take Juventus out the running by offering the Red Devils a discount so as not to strengthen a direct rival.

‘It is very likely that he tried to understand the intentions of the big Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Chelsea, to discuss the sale of Osimhen,’ Il Mattino wrote of Manna’s trip to London.

‘Everyone wants him, but with a discount on the clause: De Laurentiis wants 75 million, but he will not raise insurmountable walls.’

On the refusal to sell to Juventus, the report concluded: ‘It is certainly complicated to deal with Juventus, who have also started their contacts with Osimhen’s entourage. Victor would have no problem wearing the black and white shirt, the problem is the frostiness between [Juventus sporting director, Cristiano] Giuntoli and the blue club.’

Claims, though, that United have already launched an opening offer for Osimhen were dismissed on Sunday by a trusted journalist who is followed by Osimhen’s personal social media accounts.

Man Utd latest: Roy Keane goes nuclear; free agent Champ star linked

Meanwhile, United’s bore draw at home to City on Sunday has seemingly lit the blue-touch paper with Roy Keane, who has embarked on a lengthy rant off the back of the match, ranting and raving over the club’s inadequacies and having named two players who are simply not good enough for the Red Devils. The fiery Irishman has also offered a withering assessment of Amorim’s tactics and hit out at his refusal to change his system.

Elsewhere, it’s claimed that United plan to bolster their goalkeeping position by swooping to sign ‘one of the best free agent stoppers around this summer’ with a raid on a neighbouring side from the second tier now in the works.

Elsewhere, United could get a significant boost to their summer transfer kitty amid claims that a huge offer has landed on their desk from Atletico Madrid for Antony, with the LaLiga giants’ big package having blown the Brazilian’s loan club, Real Betis, away.

