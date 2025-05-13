Manchester United have identified a top attacking midfielder to replace Bruno Fernandes, according to a report, as Patrice Evra tells Ruben Amorim whether or not he should sell the Portuguese star.

Fernandes has been one of Man Utd’s best players over the years and has been a shining light for Amorim’s side this season. The 30-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder has scored 19 goals and given 19 assists in 54 appearances for the Red Devils, who will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Fernandes signed a new deal with Man Utd in August 2024 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until 2027, with the option for a further year.

However, there have been rumours that Fernandes could leave in the summer transfer window, with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal keen on securing his services.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported Man Utd’s interest in Oihan Sancet in February 2025, and it now appears that the Red Devils want him to replace Fernandes.

According to Football Transfers, even though the Red Devils are ‘determined’ to keep Fernandes, Man Utd have already started looking for potential replacements, with Sancet ‘their preferred candidate’.

Man Utd manager Amorim is reportedly ‘a huge admirer of Sancet’, with the Europa League finalists closely monitoring the Athletic Bilbao and Spain international attacking midfielder.

‘The Athletic Club star has been internally discussed as a potential signing by the Old Trafford hierarchy and their pursuit is likely to intensify if Fernandes departs this summer or during the 2026 January transfer window,’ adds the report.

Football Transfers has claimed that there is a release clause of €80million (£67.3m, $89.5m) in Sancet’s contract this summer.

Described as “a game-changer” who “is always smiling” and brings “positive energy” by his Athletic team-mate Yeray Alvarez in April 2025, Sancet has scored 17 goals and given three assists in 33 appearances this season.

The 25-year-old playmaker has scored 42 goals and provided 18 assists in 190 appearances for Athletic so far in his career.

Man Utd warned against selling Bruno Fernandes

Former Man Utd star Evra is a big fan of Fernandes and has warned the Red Devils against selling the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Fernandes has been at Man Utd since January 2020 when he joined from Sporting CP for an initial transfer fee of £47million, and has been arguably the best and most consistent player for the Red Devils since.

The playmaker has scored 98 goals and provided 86 assists in 287 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career.

Evra told Sky Sports: “We need more defenders, we need a proper striker, maybe some midfielder to support Bruno.

“I heard that in Saudi they could offer a lot of money to get Bruno, but I think it will be a mistake to let him go. People talk about his age…30, no. He is the most important player in the team.”

