Manchester United are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet, TEAMtalk understands, but sources have told us that it will not be easy to get a deal done.

Sancet has been on the books of Bilbao since 2015 and has established himself in the Basque club’s first team after coming through the youth academy. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who has featured four times for Spain so far in his career, has scored nine goals and given three assists in 23 matches in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season.

Reports in Spain this week claimed that Man Utd are keen on a deal for Sancet in the summer of 2025.

The Red Devils are reportedly “preparing a significant offensive” for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, with Bilbao concerned about losing one of their best players.

According to Fichajes, the LaLiga club are aware that they will not be able to match the financial terms that Man Utd will be able to offer Sancet, who himself could find the prospect of playing in the Premier League very appealing.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd do indeed hold an interest in Sancet, who scored six goals and gave six assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Bilbao last season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are aware of the 24-year-old, but there is no immediate plan to make a bid.

We have also been told that Sancet has been watched by a number of clubs, and Man Utd realise that they will face stiff competition to secure his services in the summer of 2025.

READ MORE ➡️ The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Oihan Sancet has ‘no limit’

Sancet is still relatively young at 24 and is rated very highly. One of the gems in Spanish football, he signed a long-term contract with Bilbao in April 2023 that will see him stay at the San Mames Stadium until 2032.

The LaLiga club’s president, Jon Uriarte, raved about him at the time of his new deal.

Uriarte said on Bilbao’s official website: “We must always have the best players possible, within our own parameters and possibilities.

“Oihan is a standout player. All our footballers are very important, but since rising to the first team, Oihan has shown he has something different. What’s more he has no limit.”

Latest Man Utd news: Hojlund interest, Rashford desire

One of the players who could leave Man Utd for good at the end of the season is Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Atalanta.

The striker has failed to make a huge impact at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has scored 23 goals and given three assists in 73 matches in all competitions for Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham United hold an interest in Hojlund.

If the Hammers are unable to make Evan Ferguson’s loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent in the summer, then they could try to strike an agreement with Man Utd for Hojlund.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Marcus Rashford sees his long-term future away from Aston Villa.

Rashford left Man Utd for Villa in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Villans have an option to make the deal permanent for £40million, but Rashford wants to move abroad in the summer with Barcelona still keen on him.

The LaLiga club wanted to sign Rashford in the January transfer window, with the forward himself eager to move to Barca on a loan deal and was willing to take a pay cut.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are keeping tabs on Chris Rigg and watched him in action for Sunderland this week.

Rigg has emerged as one of the best players in the Championship, and a report in the English media has noted that Man Utd are keen on a deal for him in the summer of 2025.

STATS: Oihan Sancet this season