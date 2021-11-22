Manchester United are reportedly ready to enter the market to sign a global superstar in their latest bid to try and return to the top table of English football.

The Red Devils are currently viewed as a club in turmoil after they sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, only to replace him with caretaker boss Michael Carrick and then state that another interim boss will take charge until the end of the season.

Solskjaer was shown the door following the 4-1 defeat at Watford that left United six points outside the top-four places.

Since then pundits have had a field day over the way the club has handled putting in place a new permanent manager – or not, so to speak.

But now a report from El Nacional claims that United are looking to end all the negative publicity by trying to sign PSG superstar Neymar.

The report states that the Brazilian winger is currently facing an uncertain future in Paris. That is despite the fact he has no desire to leave.

PSG are said to be aware of Neymar’s long-standing ambition to try his luck in England. And with Lionel Messi now on their books and a new contract still in the offing for Kylian Mbappe, the 29-old could be the one to make way.

Indeed, the French giants were looking to offload Neymar back to Barcelona before their financial problems struck.

However, United could have potential financial issues of their own. They broke the bank to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo and land Jadon Sancho on big salaries over the summer.

Neymar salary will present problems

To that end, it appears highly unlikely that the Glazers will hand Neymar the sort of money he would want to move to the Premier League.

Another factor involves growing reports that re-signing Ronaldo has actually had a negative effect on the team. That is despite the Portuguese being a shining light on the pitch in troubled times.

The feeling is that bringing Neymar into that mix could cause even more concerns and destroy the so-called ‘collective’ spirit that Solskjaer was trying to form.

There is also the small matter of United already trying to appease Ronaldo, Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in their preferred front three formation.

Adding Neymar to that mix would likely mean at least two of those names would have to be sold.

Seeing the brilliant Brazilian in the Premier League would be a sight to behold. However, it still remains a massive long shot, given all the factors and barriers involved.

Inter chief confident of thwarting Man Utd raid

Meanwhile, Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta is growing increasingly confident that they will be able to keep a star player from the clutches of Man Utd and Tottenham, while also sending an apparent swipe at the interested clubs.

Inter enjoyed a successful campaign in 2020-21 as they lifted the Serie A title on 91 points. The Nerazzurri, then managed by current Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, ended their decade-long wait for a league crown in the process.

Conte left soon after their triumph, having become disillusioned with the board’s plan to sell multiple key stars. Romelu Lukaku went on to re-join Chelsea for £97.5m, while Achraf Hakimi and Matteo Politano also left for significant fees.

Simone Inzaghi is now in charge at the San Siro. Under his guidance, Inter have won eight of their 13 league matches this term, putting them in third place.

But their precarious financial situation means more players may have to be sold either in January or during the summer.

One star whose future is uncertain is defensive midfielder Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatia international is in the final 12 months of his contract, hence the interest from Man Utd and Tottenham.

Prem duo to offer up better salary

The two Premier League clubs are looking to bring him to England by putting higher wages on the table than Inter.

Man Utd apparently want Brozovic to replace Fred, while Conte wants a reunion with the 29-year-old at Spurs.

But Marotta, Inter’s CEO, is not ready to give up on the fight just yet. He has provided a promising update on the player’s future, for Inter supporters at least.

“I hope Marcelo Brozovic will stay and extend his contract. I’m almost sure it’s gonna happen, I know he’s happy here,” Marotta said (via Fabrizio Romano).

The chief then praised Inter for their pull power, in comparison with the likes of Man Utd and Spurs. “It’s not easy to find clubs that can give him what Inter gave him,” he added.

Brozovic has featured 13 times in Serie A this season but is yet to open his goalscoring account. His only strike came in the 3-1 Champions League win over Sheriff Tiraspol on November 3.

