Manchester United players are reportedly ‘begging’ skipper Bruno Fernandes not to leave them this summer as reports continue to grow that the Portuguese playmaker could be about to play his final game for the club.

The Red Devils has poised for a turbulent summer on and off the pitch as they deal with the fallout of failing to win the Europa League and securing Champions League football in the process – something that would have secured a £100million payout.

Following the loss to Tottenham in Bilbao, thoughts immediately turned to potential exits in order for funds to be generated for Ruben Amorim to add to his squad in the summer window.

Alejandro Garnacho has already been told he can move on after he was absent from the starting XI in Spain on Wednesday night and more big names are expected to follow.

Indeed, attacking talent trio Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho will also be sold, if suitors can be found. However, it appears that Man Utd players who are expected to remain at the club are desperate for Fernandes to stay put.

Speaking after the Europa League final the playmaker refused to rule out an exit, given the club’s current financial difficulties, with a move to Saudi Arabia continually being touted.

And now The Sun reports that a United source has told them: “Bruno may be criticised but the players know what a talent he is.

“He can be demanding but they all respect him and sent him messages letting him know how valued he is. If he leaves, the dressing room would fall apart.”

Al-Hilal prepping mammoth Fernandes offer

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to table a £100million bid for the 30-year-old, alongside a staggering weekly salary of £700,000 – an offer that could lure him away from Old Trafford.

That sort of money would be hard to pass up for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who continues to make cuts behind the scenes at Old Trafford as he streamlines the workforce.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for United’s talisman and, while Amorim insists he wants to build a side around Fernandes, there remains a real possibility that he could leave.

Speaking to TNT Sports prior to the final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Amorim was asked about Fernandes’ future.

The Portuguese coach responded: “It’s important for Bruno to see that we are changing a lot of things in our club. The behaviour, the everyday organisation, the pace of training.

“All these things, if he sees that we are doing that across all levels, he will want to stay at this club. He loves this club.

“That is the most important thing – not the Champions League. He wants to win with this club and he trains and behaves at a high level. Everybody here needs to do that – he will be here for that.”

