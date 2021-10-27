Double Man Utd failure is ‘killing’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says pundit

One pundit has explained what is ‘killing’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances of success at Man Utd.

The manager could soon be replaced after a troublesome start to the campaign. The Red Devils have fallen behind their title rivals in the Premier League and failed to put in convincing performances in Europe.

The club’s problems came to a head in Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool. Man Utd simply could not contain their opponents and were outfought, as well as outrun.

Mo Salah bagged a hat-trick at Old Trafford and was joined by Naby Keita and Diogo Jota on the scoresheet.

Both Solskjaer and his players were slammed at full-time. Pundits questioned Solskjaer’s ability to work at this level and whether the first team was still playing for him.

Former winger Trevor Sinclair has tried to explain what is going wrong at Man Utd.

While appearing on talkSPORT, he was asked who the club should have signed this summer. “I want [Declan] Rice to stay at West Ham, for me he’s one of the best in the league at the moment,” Sinclair said.

“Working with the ball, his passing range. He was playing against [Abdoulaye] Doucoure at Everton – and he had just ruined United. [Rice] left him in his shadow. Doucoure could not get anywhere near him.

“It was one of the most thorough midfield performances I’ve seen in a long time. He’s 22. If Manchester United could’ve got someone like Rice in, I don’t think we’re having this conversation.”

Sinclair then pointed out United’s failure to replace a regular starter with another England man. “I don’t want to put Aaron Wan-Bissaka down, but when you’re playing for United, you’ve got to be best in class.

“He’s a good defender in one-on-one situations, but you have to have more than that playing for United. Going forward, his creativity has not been good enough.

“Kieran Trippier was rumoured, I think the price was a little bit hefty, but if you want to compete, that was one position they certainly needed.”

Sinclair added: “The summer is what is killing Solskjaer at the moment. This is what I expected.

“When you get to levels where you’re playing against six-time Champions League winners, recent Premier League winners, and the level of threat that Liverpool have – most people are not surprised by this result.”

Man Utd ace hits back at recent reports

Meanwhile, United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit back at a recent report from The Sun.

They claimed that the Frenchman was ‘furious’ after not being selected to start against Liverpool. He came on at half-time but was sent off within 15 minutes.

The report also stated that Pogba had ended contract talks as a result of the issue. However, he has replied to those allegations in defiant fashion.

The midfielder wrote on Instagram: ‘Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100 per cent fake news.

‘Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see.

‘The only reason I address this is out of respect to my coach, club and fans. To send a clear message: the less you read these people, the better you are.

‘They have no shame and will just say anything with no basis at all.’

