Solskjaer reveals Ferguson chat, uses Tyson Fury analogy to help Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson upon the legend’s recent visit to Manchester United.

Solskjaer needs all the advice he can get at the minute as he faces intense scrutiny. A 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend has raised fresh questions about his suitability for the Man Utd job.

Solskjaer is supposedly safe for now. But that could change in the coming weeks. The board have differing opinions over his future. There are some tough games coming up that could swing things against his favour.

Solskjaer has been Man Utd’s longest serving manager since his former boss Ferguson. The club have wanted to stick with someone for a period of time in order to maintain stability after a difficult transition in the post-Sir Alex era.

Ferguson recently visited United’s Carrington training complex. Solskjaer was asked at his latest press conference if he had spoken to his old boss – and whether he can keep his job.

“Yes, on both accounts, if that’s short and sweet,” he replied. “Joking apart, we had a commercial day, Sir Alex came for some commercial stuff. We spoke for a brief moment because he was in there with Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

Continuing his self defence, Solskjaer confessed there have been multiple occasions in which the club have faced severe difficulties during his reign.

But he feels strong enough to overcome them.

“I’ve been through some very bad moments as a player here and when I’ve been a manager,” he reminded. “I’ve dealt with setbacks.

“There have been two or three crises at least since I became manager here and one thing I can say is I’ll always give it a good shot and fight back.”

Solskjaer uses boxing analogy

United need to find inspiration from wherever they can to halt a slump in form and gear themselves up for a run of fixtures that do not get much easier.

One lens Solskjaer is looking at the situation through is that of a comparison to boxing. He namechecked heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as someone whose qualities they must mimic in their own sport.

“Of course, you have to hold hands up and that performance is not acceptable, and we have to look at why it was not acceptable and why it went as it did,” he said when reflecting on the loss to Liverpool.

“I use the analogy: it felt like we were a boxer being punch drunk, knocked down in the first four minutes or in the first round. We had a chance, we conceded a goal. We wanted to sort it out, and went a bit too open and too frantic against a good team.

“You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a couple of times. It’s remarkable how calm and composed he is on the floor, counts to six, seven, eight and he gets up and goes again.

“We got up too early and tried to sort it. Minds have to be better but we’ve had to look at different things as well. The communication has to be direct.”

