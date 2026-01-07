Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is edging closer to returning as Manchester United manager, and he is reportedly aiming to get the job permanently, while our reporting on an exciting alternative has been confirmed.

Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday after clashing with Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox over both transfers and tactics. The axing came the day after Amorim’s stunning post-Leeds press conference in which he stated he joined to become the manager, not the head coach.

But the Portuguese lost the power struggle as he overstepped the mark and angered INEOS chiefs.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been placed in charge on an interim basis while the Red Devils seek out a caretaker manager to see them through to the end of the season, or an immediate, long-term fix.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday night that Solskjaer has ‘said yes’ to an Old Trafford reunion and has had ‘advanced, positive talks’ with the club’s board.

There are ‘no issues on contract length’ and Solskjaer is a ‘serious candidate’ for the job.

talkSPORT reporters Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs add that Solskjaer has the support of senior United players and several high-profile club legends.

Crook adds that the Norwegian hopes to do enough to land the job full time, just as he did during his first spell in charge.

But whether United agree to that remains to be seen, as they are already sounding out long-term targets.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told TEAMtalk that former players Fletcher, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Michael Carrick are rivalling Solskjaer for the caretaker manager role.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has burst into contention for the job on a permanent basis.

Sources state that De Zerbi ‘wants the job’ and is admired ‘hugely’ by INEOS decision-makers.

Our information has been confirmed by BBC Sport, who state that the livewire Italian is a serious contender alongside Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner.

We also reported on Glasner on Tuesday, revealing that he held talks with United even before Amorim’s sacking, and that his chances of taking over have begun to soar.

Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe ‘favourite’; trio in talks

A journalist has revealed the alternative coach Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring in to get his project back underway.

It emerged overnight that United are looking to give themselves breathing space by landing a caretaker boss who can steady the ship.

Three coaches have been spoken to, though talks are at a ‘very early stage’, according to a trusted source.