Solskjaer makes Neville and Carragher jibe following Man Utd criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a jibe towards Monday Night Football duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher following criticism of him and Manchester United.

The Red Devils boss has come under fire from a number of pundits since his side slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Leicester on the weekend. Neville has refused to put blame on Solskjaer, but as you’d expect, his colleague Carragher has not held back.

The pair dissected United’s performance on Sky Sports. The ex-Liverpool defender claimed the Norwegian boss is not capable of winning the Premier League or Champions League.

In his pre-match press conference for their European clash with Atalanta, Solskjaer responded to the comment.

On Neville and Carragher, he said: “I prefer not to watch them two.

“It doesn’t affect me but of course you see some of the comments. We’ve got Liverpool on Sunday as well so Jamie is always looking at these little things.

“I’ve got my values, my way of managing. I believe in myself, as long as the club believes in me, I’m pretty sure Jamie Carragher’s opinion isn’t going to change that.”

The loss at the King Power was United’s third in their last five games in all competitions – a worrying run of form which needs urgently addressing.

But a tough run of games will not make the task easy. As well as the games this week, they face Tottenham and Atalanta again away from home, and then host City in the Manchester derby.

Solskjaer added: “What I’ve done? As with every game we analyse the game, look at we have to improve on. But you move on quickly, which is Atalanta.

“We focus on what we need to be good at. In the Champions League you’ve got six games and if you win your three home games and get a result away from home you’re most likely through.”

Rashford comments cleared up by Solskjaer

Solskjaer has also faced criticism away from the pitch too. His comments last week on Marcus Rashford focusing on his football caused a stir.

He opted to put the record straight on Tuesday, saying: “Get the elephant out of the room straight away, you know the headline which came before the Leicester game.

“We are so proud of what Marcus has done on and off the pitch. You made headline off one little comment.”

Rashford was sat alongside his manager for the presser. The forward urged patience during the tricky spell.

“I think for us, as players, we want to win silverware, and the staff as well, everyone wants to win trophies, but there are steps you have to take to get there, you don’t just win the trophies overnight,” he said.

“We’ve been on this journey a while now, it’s taking a while to get there, we’ve come close a lot of times.

“We have to find the difference between coming close and getting our hands on trophies. But after the period we’re in now, it’s the next games that counts, we don’t want to look too far ahead.”

