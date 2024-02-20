Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lined up for incredible move to Euro giant, with former Man Utd boss ‘ready’ to restart career

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could achieve a remarkable move over two years on from his Manchester United exit, with Bayern Munich reportedly considering him as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel.

Solskjaer became permanent Man Utd manager in March 2019 after impressing during a four-month spell as caretaker boss. While the Red Devils hero could not help the club win any silverware, he did manage to help them achieve back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. That included a second-placed finish in the 2020-21 season, where Man Utd also lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties.

Solskjaer was sacked by Man Utd in November the following season amid a terrible run which had seen them win just once in seven Premier League games.

The Norwegian became a match analyst for UEFA in January last year and has also been linked with moves to MLS outfit Charlotte FC and Besiktas in Turkey. Although, neither of those moves have materialised.

But in an incredible twist, Solskjaer has now been tipped to take over at Bayern. As per Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, the Bundesliga giants are ‘monitoring’ Solskjaer as a possible interim replacement for Tuchel.

Tuchel has come under pressure after Bayern lost three games in a row, starting with a dreadful 3-0 loss to title rivals Bayer Leverkusen on February 10. Bayern are currently planning to stick with the former Chelsea boss as they feel he can turn things around, but if the poor performances and results continue then they will simply have to make a change.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund is a big fan of Solskjaer and may look to bring the 50-year-old in for the remainder of the campaign if Tuchel is axed.

While Solskjaer has previously decided not to pursue a speedy return to management, Plettenberg states he is now ‘ready’ to return to the dugout. A move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, in the form of Bayern, would clearly be very hard to turn down.

Bayern also looking at Liverpool icons

The journalist points out that ‘nothing is concrete’ between Bayern and Solskjaer at this stage. However, it is clear that the former striker is one of the candidates on Bayern’s list.

In terms of a more long-term replacement for Tuchel, possible options include Xabi Alonso, who is shining at Leverkusen and is also wanted by Liverpool, Reds icon Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho.

The German titans have also been tipped to make contact with Zinedine Zidane, who has been waiting for the right job since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in summer 2021.

