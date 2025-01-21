Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to suggestions that he has spoken to Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Casemiro about swapping Old Trafford for a move to Turkish giants Besiktas in the remaining weeks of the January transfer window.

Solskjaer was officially unveiled as Besiktas’ new head coach on Monday and will take charge of his first game on Wednesday night as his side take on Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.

Besiktas are well out of the title running in the Turkish Super Lig as they currently sit 20 points behind runaway leaders Galatasaray, while in the Europa League they are one point outside a play-off place for the knockout stage with just two games remaining.

As for Man Utd, they are having a pretty woeful time under Amorim and currently sit 13th in the table after another home loss to Brighton over the weekend.

Two players who did not take to the pitch against the Seagulls were Rashford, was not named in the squad at all, and Casemiro who watched on from the bench.

Both players have been linked with a move to Besiktas due to their obvious connections with Solskjaer, although there has been speculation recently that Rashford is open to remaining at the club – for now.

As for Casemiro, the Brazilian is reported to be open to taking advantage of the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League.

But when asked about Besiktas potentially signing either United star, Solskjaer told TRT Spor: “There’s always a lot of speculation about Manchester United players, always a lot of speculation around me.

“Casemiro, Marcus, two very good players, but I have not spoken to any of them.”

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Solskjaer did confirm that Besiktas are working on new signings for the January transfer window – although he did not state if any targets are from the Premier League.

“We are looking at possibilites for transfers in a few different positions,” Solskjaer said. “Serdar [Topraktepe], at the moment, is helping us a lot, he’s helping us a lot.

“It feels like the group, the energy, they are gelling well together, the coaches, the assistants, him and me.”

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX clubs chasing Alejandro Garnacho deal as Man Utd consider January sale

Latest Man Utd news: Rio calls for United exodus / Spurs step up Dorgu chase

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested some wantaway players are creating “cancerous energy” at the club, and all of them need to be pushed out.

Ruben Amorim currently sees his side 13th in the Premier League, and the club have clearly identified the need for reinforcements for his 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system to work.

But it seems some players may also be pushed out, both to make space, and due to the fact they are not doing their job. Marcus Rashford has been sidelined by the manager for nine games now, and is being linked with a move to a number of clubs.

Also linked with a move away is Tyrell Malacia, while Antony is seemingly already on the way out, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that he’ll be joining Real Betis on loan.

Asked specifically on the trio’s futures, former United man Ferdinand feels an exodus is required for club harmony.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of signing a top-quality defender in the January transfer window are still alive, with a report suggesting that Manchester United may not have it all their way in the chase for Patrick Dorgu.

How much is Marcus Rashford worth, should Man Utd opt to sell?