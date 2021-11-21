Solskjaer opens up on Man Utd shortcomings in emotional farewell interview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on his shortcomings as Manchester United boss in an emotional farewell interview with the club.

The Norwegian was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning after an abysmal run of form. But despite his reign ending in failure, he remains a Red Devils legend for his previous contributions on and off the pitch.

And before he left the Carrington training complex for the final time, he bared all on his time in charge.

Solskjaer told United’s official website: “You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here.

“For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it’s right that it comes from the horse’s mouth.

“I don’t want to answer all… there’s going to be journalists asking me about interviews but no, I’m not going to do any interviews.

“I want to get it out there, I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club.

“This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside.”

Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford on an initial temporary basis with little experience on his CV. But he took to the big stage like a duck to water.

He impressed enough to earn the full-time role, but ultimately he was not up to the level required of him.

He continued: “It’s not for everyone and I’ve had the opportunity. I’m so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward.

“I really hope I leave it in a better state than when I came.

“The board and the owners have backed me in bringing good people in, good players in and I think, or I know, I leave this club with a better squad.

“I made great friends and I’ve reconnected with some great friends. New staff coming in I’ve become really good friends with and the other staff who were here before we’re good friends and we’ve connected. That’s what it’s about at a club like this.

“The fans have been amazing. From day one at Cardiff until the last one now, so it’s been top and we’ll see each other again.”

Man United now free to get Rodgers With Ole now finally out, United can go get their man from Leicester.

Discussion around his successor has been going on for weeks. It seems PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino is the first-choice to takeover next summer.

Regardless of who the next man is, Solskjaer said: “I want him to be successful. Hopefully I’ve laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I’m good at what I’m doing.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“I don’t want to pre-empt anything but the two times I’ve left Molde, they’ve won the league the year after, so all the best to whoever takes over – that’s the expectations.

“I know the foundation is there, I know they’re ready to kick on and I’m sure they will.”

Parting Solskjaer words for fans

Before he finished, the 1999 Champions League final goalscorer had one last message for the United supporters.

“It’s been a ball,” he said. “Let’s keep supporting this team, you’ve got to stick with them.

“They [the fans] have been amazing with me since one of my first kicks of the ball, I scored with one of the first ones, until now.

“And I’m sure we’ll meet again because if there’s anywhere I’m going to watch football games, that’s at Old Trafford.”

READ MORE: Wayne Rooney responds to Man Utd rumours linking him as Solskjaer’s successor