Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it is “beyond him” that the Red Devils decided to sell Scott McTominay.

The Norwegian spent 11 years as a player at Man Utd before having a three-year stint as manager between 2018-2021.

In that time, McTominay was an important member of his squad, but during Erik ten Hag’s tenure, the Scot was more of a fringe player.

Despite having his best season in terms of goals and assists for United in 2023/24, the Scotland international was sold to Napoli last August for £25.7 million (€30m, $34m).

Since then, he has scored 12 goals and notched four assists in 33 appearances in a campaign where Antonio Conte’s men are on the cusp of a Serie A title.

Now, Besiktas coach Solskjaer has expressed his dismay that the 28-year-old was sold by the Red Devils and has aimed a subtle dig at Man Utd co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and Ten Hag for the decision.

He told BBC Sport: “Scott [McTominay] and Fred together, they were lads you would put your hat on every day to give 100%. How you can sell Scott is beyond me.”

Solsjkaer saddened to see how far Man Utd have fallen

While United’s fortunes looked dire when Solskjaer was sacked more than three years ago, the Red Devils are now, arguably, at an even lower ebb.

United sacked Ten Hag in October, but his replacement, Ruben Amorim, has, arguably, done even worse in the Premier League, although it must be noted that he has put them on the cusp of the Europa League final.

At the time of writing, the Red Devils are 15th in the Premier League and are closer to the relegation places than the top six. And Solskjaer admitted it is “hard to watch” the Premier League giants’ current plight.

“Man United is my family and will always be part of me,” he added: “In football, you don’t feel sorry for anyone because we are privileged, absolutely 100% privileged to be able to work in clubs like this.

“But for me, it is hard to watch because it is your family that is struggling. It is never easy at the weekend when you look at the table.”

