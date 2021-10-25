If Manchester United underperform in their next three games, the the Glazer family will have no alternative but to axe under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Mark Bosnich.

Solskjaer’s position has come under heavy scrutiny after the 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool. United were poor throughout as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick. Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored, while Paul Pogba was sent off to cap a miserable day for United.

Solskjaer said the defeat saw United hit “rock bottom” but believes he is the right man to continue at the helm. And all the briefings made to the media previously have made it clear that United are behind the Norwegian boss.

Gary Neville also made it clear after the game that it was his belief that the board remain behind the former Molde manager.

However, Bosnich, who played alongside Solskjaer at United between 1999 and 2001, feels Solskjaer is on borrowed time.

“It was a disaster. There is no other word for it,” Bosnich told Sky Sports News.

“It was devastating. There was a time during the first half that it was ugly. I thought it was going to get to six, seven or eight.

“It is a very dark day, there is no doubt about it. He is an ex-team-mate and I want him to do well. But I don’t think he had any other choice than to say that (he is still the right man).

“If this continues there is no other choice for the board – we don’t know whether Manchester United have already approached people about the possibility of taking over.

“There are three tough games coming up – Tottenham away, Atalanta and then Manchester City before the international break.

“If they lose those three games, which right now is a massive possibility, I don’t really see there being any other choice.”

‘Players looking for a way out’

Bosnich, who won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2000, also suggested the current squad may no longer be behind Solskjaer.

“The bottom line is, you can talk about tactics and identity. But if the players aren’t executing it, not doing the basic things and look as though they didn’t want to play for the manager, all of the other things you can rule out,” he added.

“The question has to be asked: ‘what is going on?’

“There seems to be deeper problems than having an identity and a way of playing. It seems at the moment the players are looking for a way out.”

