Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s allies revealed, as Manchester United boss is given stay of execution

Manchester United’s board have agreed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge against Tottenham after he was “supported” in his bid to stay by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer was pictured arriving at Carrington on Tuesday morning and the Norwegian coach took training as usual. Ferguson also visited the Manchester United training complex amid mounting pressure on Solskjaer.

Ferguson and the former United chairman Martin Edwards were both in attendance in the wake of United’s 5-0 home mauling by Liverpool on Sunday.

Speculation has been rife that United have been ready to pull the trigger on Solskjaer. However, after a meeting between Joel Glazer and managing director Richard Arnold on Monday evening no decision was made.

The Sun claimed the board were divided over what the best course of action would be. They remain reluctant to sack a club legend, but are aware of the growing discontent among the fanbase.

According to the Manchester Evening News the club have not been able to provide clarity either way on Solskjaer’s status.

TEAMtalk’s information on Monday was that United were in no rush to fire Solskjaer and now Fabrizio Romano has stated the former United striker will stay in situ.

Solskjaer will take charge against Spurs on Saturday after being given a stay of execution.

The decision from main part of Manchester United board is now confirmed/approved. My understanding is Ole Gunnar Solskjær will definitely be in charge for Tottenham game on Saturday 🔴 #MUFC Ferguson supported him. Ole also spoke to players today. Next games will be crucial. pic.twitter.com/rx7TrnMw5K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021

Romano has claimed that Sir Alex “supported” Solskjaer whilst visiting on Tuesday.

Ferguson was a coach mentor for Solskjaer at United from 2007-10. And he played under him for more than 10 years, winning six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Woodward and Arnold support Ole

The Guardian also claim executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Arnold are also keen for Solskjaer to stay.

Woodward and Arnold are also on the 12-person board along with chief financial officer Cliff Baty, Robert Leitão, Manu Sawhney and John Hooks.

It’s not clear who on the board is in favour of axing Solskjaer. But Joel Glazer will be the man who decides how long Solskjaer will stay for.

The 54-year-old heads the Glazers’ ownership, with the family having six family members on the board.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer also spoke to the players, presumably rallying them for the games ahead.

LMA chief executive Bevan said he had contacted Solskjaer about the pressurised situation.

He told Sky Sports: “I was at the game and I think everyone is feeling the pressure on behalf of Ole, aren’t they?

“Certainly in his interview, he was very clear that knew, exactly, that it was a very negative day for the club.

“I did reach out to him on text and had a great response; ‘The only way you can look is forward’.

“He has got a very analytical mind. He’s got a really systematical approach to the game and his focus, now, will be on putting in good performances in these next games; Spurs, the Champions League and preparing for Manchester City, as well, in a couple of weeks.”

READ MORE: Conte will insist on Man Utd signing transformative player if he replaces Solskjaer