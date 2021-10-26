LMA chief exec reveals Solskjaer’s eight-word response after reaching out to Man Utd boss

Richard Bevan of the League Managers Association says he has had a reply from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after reaching out to the the under-fire Manchester United manager after the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Chief executive Bevan was present at old Trafford as Liverpool ran a sorry United side ragged on their own patch. Mo Salah scored a hat-trick and half-time sub Paul Pogba was sent off for United as they slumped to a humiliating home defeat.

It’s a result, which Luke Shaw claimed “was coming”, after last week’s defeat to Leicester and recent escape against Atalanta. And with Bevan at Old Trafford, he witnessed the negative and toxic atmosphere which developed during the afternoon.

Hundreds of United supporters left at half-time, but the majority sat out the demoralising defeat. United were met with deafening boos at half-time as they left the pitch 4-0 down. While at full-time Liverpool’s fans revelled in the victory, whilst mocking United’s manager by chanting “Ole’s at the wheel”.

It left Bevan in no doubt about the level of scrutiny that Solskjaer now has to operate under.

Bevan told Sky Sports: “I was at the game and I think everyone is feeling the pressure on behalf of Ole, aren’t they?

“Certainly in his interview, he was very clear that knew, exactly, that it was a very negative day for the club.

“I did reach out to him on text and had a great response; ‘The only way you can look is forward’.

“He has got a very analytical mind. He’s got a really systematical approach to the game and his focus, now, will be on putting in good performances in these next games; Spurs, the Champions League and preparing for Manchester City, as well, in a couple of weeks.”

TEAMtalk sources on Monday revealed that United were in no hurry to remove the Norwegian boss from his post.

Managing director Richard Arnold is understood to have held talks with Joel Glazer on Monday evening.

And according to The Sun, Solskjaer will not be sacked yet. Indeed, he was pictured arriving for training on Tuesday. And He will prepare the team for their game against Tottenham at the weekend as usual.

Man Utd board divided

But the board are divided over what the best course of action would be. They remain reluctant to sack a club legend, but are aware of the growing discontent among the fanbase.

The Manchester Evening News adds that the club have not been able to provide clarity either way on Solskjaer’s status.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho – initially on a temporary basis – in December 2018. He recently signed a new three-year contract, but United’s poor start to the season could see that deal torn up.

Now, almost three years on from Solskjaer’s arrival, Zinedine Zidane and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte are without jobs.

Both have been linked with the post, but United’s board, or at least some of them, remain steadfast in their support for Solskjaer.

