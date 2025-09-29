A European football expert has been shocked by a claim from Manchester United fan and talkSPORT presenter Hugh Woozencroft that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is not good enough to replace Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, with the name of a former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager also being thrown into the mix.

Man Utd have been dire under Amorim, who took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024 following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. Man Utd finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur last season, and things are not looking much better at the moment.

The 3-1 loss to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday has left Man United 14th in the Premier League table with just seven points from six matches.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd manager Amorim is ‘teetering on the edge’, with a source at the club revealing: “He [Amorim] looks knackered, he knows it’s not working.”

While Man Utd are backing Amorim at the moment, we understand that there are three potential replacements already being lined up, one of them being Glasner of Crystal Palace.

Glasner took charge of Palace in February 2024 and led the Eagles to FA Cup success last season, with the London club currently third in the Premier League table with 12 points from six matches, just three points behind leaders and defending champions Liverpool.

However, Man Utd fan and talkSPORT presenter, Woozencroft, does not believe that Glasner is good enough to manage Glasner, which has shocked European football expert Kevin Hatchard.

Woozencroft wrote on X: “Defeat to Brentford was down to many factors, but the 3rd goal summed it up. Mainoo losing the ball wasn’t the problem but a 20 year old, that came on in the 66th minute, stopping sprinting halfway through a recovery run says it all. The players are shutting down. It’s over.”

Hatchard responded: “And how many coaches are these players going to see off? Look at the effort levels at Palace or Liverpool or Arsenal. They are so far off what’s required. Even if you put Glasner in there for example (which I fear for him might happen one day), would those players dig in for him?”

And then the argument between Woozencroft and Hatchard over Glasner began.

Woozencroft: “Glasner isn’t at the required level for a club like Utd, nor is Amorim. Whether the club could attract a top coach is another story.

“We aren’t talking about Utd being a top side. Amorim’s team is relegation quality and that should spell the end for any manager in world football.”

Hatchard: “Glasner not being at the required level for a club like United is an extraordinary thing to say. Overachieved wherever he’s been, tactically adept, handled media superbly. Would you have said the same about Slot before he went to Liverpool? Who is at the required level?”

Woozencroft: “He doesn’t look the real deal. His team performs really really well. But for what Utd are aiming for, I’m really not sure.”

Hatchard: “He doesn’t look the real deal. Based on…?”

Woozencroft: “Well I guess that’s depends on what you think the real deal is. Nobody is saying he isn’t a great coach, but I haven’t seen something that makes me think he will win the PL title given the resources.”

Hatchard: “The problem is they are trapped in a prison of their own ineptitude. You can’t make wholesale changes to the squad because they can’t get enough money in sales, so it’ll take years to transform the squad. No-one has patience for that, so the coach will keep getting chopped.”

Man Utd urged to go for Thomas Tuchel

Sources have told TEAMtalk that, along with Glasner, former England manager Gareth Southgate and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth are also on Man Utd’s radar as a potential replacement for Amorim.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd’s admiration of Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi, with the reliable journalist also claiming that former Barcelona boss Xavi would love to take over at Old Trafford.

Woozencroft has now thrown Thomas Tuchel into the mix, urging Man Utd to get the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager next summer after the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Man Utd fan noted on X: “I’d go Tuchel at this stage. Get his deal sorted and bring him in after the WC.

“Man Utd aren’t Liverpool. They are a basket case of a club.

“The time has come to return to coaches and players proven at the top level, in the Champions League.”

Hatchard responded: “And that’s fine in theory, but it’s still a mishmash of profiles in the squad. Tuchel is notoriously demanding of everyone, and will want certain types of players (look at what happened at Bayern). I’m not sure that dressing room is ready for him.”

Woozencroft replied: “The dressing room needs to be culled. Should have happened when Utd were 8th, definitely should have happened when they were 15th and now Must happen, next summer.

“But that’s the issue at Utd, a lack of standards and they need someone that demands the highest of standards.”

