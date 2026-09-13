INEOS have been accused of leaving some glaring holes in Michael Carrick’s squad this summer, with a former Manchester United assistant boss questioning the failure to sign a £51m striker and the capture of Andrey Santos in midfield.

The Red Devils were clear from the outset what their intentions were this summer: to add at least two, and more ideally three, new midfielders to bolster the Manchester United engine room in the wake of Casemiro’s free-transfer exit to Inter Miami and following the cruel ACL injury sustained by Manuel Ugarte at the World Cup.

And after landing Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for combined fees of £155m (€181m, $210m) deals, the club’s co-owners will feel they achieved their summer transfer objectives.

However, United did so at the expense of bolstering other key areas of the side, with the addition of a new left-back and another centre-forward also required; the latter to provide cover and competition for Benjamin Sesko, and with the powerful Slovenian beginning the new season on the injury sidelines.

While Sesko did make his first start of the season on Thursday as Sabah were pushed aside in the Champions League, the club’s former assistant boss Rene Meulensteen believes United let Carrick down by not signing another striker – and having named former Aston Villa man Ollie Watkins as the ideal option.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk on behalf of BestBettingSites, Meulensteen said: “I do think United are a bit short upfront. Benjamin Sesko is still young and improving – he showed his worth again coming off the bench to score that important goal against Everton and again in midweek against Sabah.

“And they have other players who can operate up top, like Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo, but they aren’t out-and-out centre forwards. I would have liked to see them bring in another striker who offers something completely different to Sesko, giving Carrick a different option to play with up front.”

Citing Watkins, who moved to Al-Hilal in a £51m transfer, Meulensteen reasoned: “Could Ollie Watkins have been that player? Possibly, yes. You’re talking about a proven striker who knows how to score goals and understands the Premier League.

“He would have offered something that helped Manchester United. But when clubs from Saudi Arabia come calling with that kind of money, it’s very difficult to hold onto a player, and it’s very difficult for the player to say no.”

DON’T MISS: Slovenian media react to Michael Carrick picking Benjamin Sesko over Matheus Cunha for Man Utd – ‘driving fans crazy’

Meulensteen: Andrey Santos signing a ‘head scratcher’

With United going big on central midfield recruits, Meulensteen also wonders if United could have held back on signing one of those as a trade-off for another striker, arguing that Santos is perhaps the midfield signing that offers the least.

And while the Dutchman, currently working as Stockport County’s inaugural Director of Football Methodology, has dismissed claims that the Brazilian’s game is similar to Baleba’s, he does admit the former’s signing from Chelsea has left him scratching his head.

“To be fairly honest, I don’t think Santos and Baleba are that similar. But I had a bit of a scratch of the head when I heard United were paying that much money (£50m) to sign Santos from a direct competitor like Chelsea – you have to ask yourself why Chelsea were so keen to let him go.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Stuttgart reach decision on January sale of €35m-rated star as Man Utd eye upgrade for fading force

* Matthijs de Ligt’s 10-month injury hell nearly over as Carrick learns when Man Utd defender can finally play again

* Neville pleads with Carrick to ‘STOP’ playing Man Utd star in wrong position

“While both are good on the ball, Baleba brings far more power and explosiveness – he’s the one I think, when fit, could really make a difference.

“Santos is more of a link player. In the big games, I think we will end up seeing more of Baleba than Santos.

“When you look at the midfield combinations – whether it’s Mainoo, Tielemans, or Baleba – that’s where I see United’s two coming from, with Bruno [Fernandes] given the freedom to express himself further forward.”